Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, ChargePanel TO 2 (110/24)

At the request of ChargePanel AB, ChargePanel AB equity rights will be traded on First North as from March 5, 2024 Security name: ChargePanel AB TO 2 ----------------------------------- Short name: CHARGE TO 2 ----------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0021512100 ----------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 325879 ----------------------------------- Terms: Issue price, 70 % of VWAP of the company's share between February 17, 2025 to February 30 ,2025 Maximum issue price 3,76 SEK per share and minimum issue price quota value per share. 1 option rights gives the right to subscribe for 1 new share in ChargePanel AB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscr 2025-03-03 - 2025-03-14 iption perio d: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last 2025-03-12 tradi ng day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Eminova Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Eminova Fondkommission AB on 08-684 211 10. Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, 46 8 405 7280.