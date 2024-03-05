Anzeige
05.03.2024
WKN: A0J30B | ISIN: BE0003846632 | Ticker-Symbol: TG4
05.03.24
09:33 Uhr
Oxurion NV: Oxurion Receives EUR 300,000 in the framework of the Atlas Funding Program Tenth tranche fully issued and paid-up

Oxurion Receives EUR 300,000 in the framework of the Atlas Funding Program
Tenth tranche fully issued and paid-up

Leuven, BELGIUM, 05 March - 07.00 PM CET - Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR), a biopharmaceutical company based in Leuven, today communicates it has received an aggregate amount of EUR 300,000 in the framework of the Atlas Funding Program.

On March 4, 2024, the Company issued the Tenth Tranche consisting of 12 convertible bonds, for an aggregate amount of EUR 300,000.

This tranche has been issued in accordance with the agreement reached with Atlas end of 2023, as further described in the press release issued by the Company on December 28, 2023.

About Oxurion

Oxurion (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) is committed to the development of next-generation standard ophthalmic therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Oxurion's head office is in Leuven. Further information is available at www.oxurion.com.

Important information on forward-looking statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may be considered as "forward-looking". These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and are therefore subject to various risks and uncertainties. The company therefore cannot guarantee that these forward-looking statements will materialise and does not undertake to update or revise them, whether as a result of new information, future events or for any other reason. Additional information on the risks and uncertainties affecting the company and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements is included in the company's annual report. This press release does not constitute an offer or an invitation to sell or buy securities or assets of Oxurion in any jurisdiction. No Oxurion securities may be offered or sold in the United States without registration under the 1933 U.S. Securities Act as amended, or pursuant to a waiver of such Act, and in accordance with all applicable state securities laws.

For further information, please contact:

Oxurion NV

Pascal Ghoson, Chief Executive Officer

pascal.ghoson@oxurion.com

Backstage Communication

Jurgen Vluijmans, Partner

jurgen@backstagecom.be


