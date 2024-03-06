Anzeige
WKN: A2AP32 | ISIN: US74366E1029
Berlin
06.03.24
21:52 Uhr
28,400 Euro
-0,200
-0,70 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc.: Protagonist Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEWARK, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 6, 2024 / Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. ("Protagonist" or the "Company") today announced that they will participate in three upcoming investor conferences:

Event: 2024 Jefferies Biotech on the Bay Summit

Date: March 12-13, 2024
Location: W Hotel South Beach, Miami, FL.

Event: 13th Annual Napa Valley Biotech Forum

Date: March 26-28, 2024
Presentation: Tuesday, March 26 at 10:30-11:10 A.M. PDT
Location: The J.P. Morgan Office, 560 Mission Street, San Francisco, CA on March 26, and at The Solage Hotel, Calistoga, CA on March 27 - 28.

Event: H.C. Wainwright 2nd Annual Autoimmune and Inflammatory Disease Virtual Conference

Date: March 28, 2024
Fireside Chat: Thursday, March 28, 2024, at 1:00-1:30 P.M. EDT
Location: Virtual

About Protagonist

Protagonist Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company with peptide-based new chemical entities (NCEs) rusfertide and JNJ-2113 (formerly PN-235) in advanced stages of clinical development, both derived from the Company's proprietary technology platform. Protagonist and JNJ scientists jointly discovered PN-235 (now known as JNJ-2113) as part of Protagonist's Interleukin-23 receptor (IL-23R) collaboration with JNJ and followed it through IND-enabling pre-clinical and Phase 1 studies, with JNJ assuming responsibility for further clinical development. Rusfertide, a mimetic of the natural hormone hepcidin, is the Company's lead drug candidate currently in a global Phase 3 development program. The randomized portion of the Phase 2 REVIVE study was unblinded, showing positive results and is now complete, with an open-label extension underway. The global Phase 3 VERIFY study of rusfertide in polycythemia vera is ongoing. Rusfertide will be co-developed and co-commercialized with Takeda pursuant to a worldwide collaboration and license agreement with Takeda entered into in January 2024. The agreement will be effective upon the termination or expiration of any applicable waiting periods under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act.

More information on Protagonist, its pipeline drug candidates and clinical studies can be found on the Company's website at www.protagonist-inc.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Corey Davis, Ph.D.
LifeSci Advisors
+1 212 915 2577
cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Relations Contact

Virginia Amann
ENTENTE Network of Companies
virginiaamann@ententeinc.com
+1 833 500 0061

SOURCE: Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
