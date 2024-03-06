

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - OpenAI responded to Elon Musk's recent lawsuit against the company and its executives by publishing the latter's emails acknowledging that it needs to raise a ton of money to fulfil its AI missions.



The published emails revealed that Musk argued with OpenAI executives to find different sources of revenue in order to be a successful generative artificial intelligence platform.



The billionaire was the founding member of OpenAI along with Sam Altman, Greg Brockman and several other AI researchers. During which he asked Altman to tell the public that the company was raising $1 billion instead of initially planned $100 million, according to Musk's email.



'We need to go with a much bigger number than $100M to avoid sounding hopeless,' Musk wrote in the email. 'I will cover whatever anyone else doesn't provide.'



However, OpenAI claimed in the blog post that Musk raised less than $45 million whereas other donors raised more than $90 million.



'We all understood we were going to need a lot more capital to succeed at our mission - billions of dollars per year, which was far more than any of us, especially Elon, thought we'd be able to raise as the nonprofit,' the blog post added.



In 2018, Musk and other OpenAI members decided to create a for-profit organization. Later, the tycoon demanded the majority of the equity, and chief executive position, which was denied by the other members citing dangers of giving full control of organization to only one person.



In another email, Musk suggested that OpenAI could be acquired by his electric car company. 'Tesla is the only path that could even hope to hold a candle to Google. Even then, the probability of being a counterweight to Google is small. It just isn't zero,' Musk stated.



The acquisition proposal was rejected by OpenAI members, following which Musk left the company.



Recently, Musk had filed a case against OpenAI for breaching its founding principles by running a for-profit organization.



'We're sad that it's come to this with someone whom we've deeply admired-someone who inspired us to aim higher, then told us we would fail, started a competitor, and then sued us when we started making meaningful progress towards OpenAI's mission without him,' the AI company responded.



