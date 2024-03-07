

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The CMA has decided to allow the proposed deal between Arçelik and Whirlpool to go ahead. An independent CMA panel has gathered and analysed a wide range of evidence, and found that Arçelik and Whirlpool will continue to face significant competition from other suppliers. The evidence showed that the competitive landscape has changed considerably in recent years and continues to do so.



Martin Coleman, chair of the independent expert panel conducting the investigation, said: 'We found that the deal may not be expected to harm competition, with shoppers continuing to benefit from a wide range of options.'



Arçelik and Whirlpool are two of the largest suppliers of major domestic appliances in the UK.



