BILBAO (dpa-AFX) - Avangrid, Inc. (AGR), a sustainable energy company, Thursday said it received a non-binding proposal from Spanish energy utility company Iberdrola, S.A. (IBDSF.PK) on March 6 to acquire the company for $34.25 per share to be paid in cash.



The acquisition by Iberdrola, which already has about 81.6% stake in Avangrid, will take the company private.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX