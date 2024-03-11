Anzeige
Montag, 11.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Steht diese Biotech-Aktie erneut vor einem starken Kaufsignal?
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Ennogie Solar Group A/S - change of sector classification (ICB)

Please notice that as per 12 March 2024, the ICB classification for Ennogie
Solar Group A/S will be changed, cf. below. 

ISIN     DK0010305077    
---------------------------------
Name     Ennogie Solar Group
---------------------------------
Short name  ESG        
---------------------------------
Orderbook ID 3378        
---------------------------------



New ICB Classification

Industry code   60 Energy 
------------------------------
Super sector code 6010 Energy
------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
