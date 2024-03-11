Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Ennogie Solar Group A/S - change of sector classification (ICB)

Please notice that as per 12 March 2024, the ICB classification for Ennogie Solar Group A/S will be changed, cf. below. ISIN DK0010305077 --------------------------------- Name Ennogie Solar Group --------------------------------- Short name ESG --------------------------------- Orderbook ID 3378 --------------------------------- New ICB Classification Industry code 60 Energy ------------------------------ Super sector code 6010 Energy ------------------------------ For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66