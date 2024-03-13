Cubic Defense: Cubic to Demonstrate 'Space to Edge' Assured Data Solutions at Satellite 2024

Delivering simple, easy-to-deploy, secure communications to shape the future of mission-critical operations.

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2024 / Cubic, a recognized industry leader in providing trusted, Satellite Communications (SATCOM) and edge compute and networking platforms, will showcase its portfolio of mission-critical technologies at this year's Satellite Conference & Exhibition from March 19-21 in the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington D.C.









"We invite conference attendees to explore our diverse range of solutions across SATCOM and edge baseband designed to redefine mission-critical capabilities," said Nathan Metzger, VP and GM, GATR, Cubic Defense. "Our innovative solutions provide users with cutting-edge technology to receive assured data access from space to the edge."

Added Vickram Vathulya, President of Nuvotronics: "Our innovative space-grade mmWave product lines and capabilities deliver high-performance microelectronics solutions to the SATCOM industry. mmWave empowers customers to tackle the challenges of size and demand for higher data rates more effectively - particularly in high-frequency ranges vital for next-level communication technologies."

Visit Cubic at booth 1927 and speak with experts who will demonstrate solutions that include:

SATCOM Solutions: GATR solutions enable agile, secure communications with extreme performance and Size, Weight, and Power (SWaP). Solutions for timely receipt of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) data at the edge, comms on the move, and SATCOM Hub-as-a-Service Capabilities for multi-band, multi-orbit solutions will also be on display.

Edge Baseband Solutions: DTECH solutions provide a persistent information advantage by enabling users to connect, secure and analyze critical data throughout the mission chain. Demonstrations include capabilities to facilitate the easy transition from mounted to dismounted operations and real-time tactical voice translation, providing core components of the Mission Partner Environment (MPE).

Microelectronics Solutions: Nuvotronic's mmWave products deliver superior performance and significant reduction in size and weight - meeting the stringent needs of satellite manufacturers.

Secure Communications: Halo is Cubic's modular, low-SWaP, phased array antenna that provides robust wideband communications for the DoD's Hybrid-SATCOM networks with multi-band, multi-orbit and multi-beam capabilities.

About Cubic

Cubic creates and delivers technology solutions in transportation that make people's lives easier by simplifying their daily journeys and defense capabilities that help promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. Led by our talented teams around the world, Cubic is driven to solve global challenges through innovation and service to our customers and partners.

Part of Cubic's portfolio of businesses, Cubic Defense provides networked Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) solutions and is a leading provider of live, virtual, constructive and game-based training solutions for both U.S. and Allied Forces. These mission-inspired capabilities enable assured multi-domain access; converged digital intelligence; and superior readiness for defense, intelligence, security and commercial missions. For more information, visit Cubic Defense.

