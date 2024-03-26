Cubic Corporation: Regina Transit Awards Contract to Cubic's Umo Platform to Upgrade Fare Collection System

The new partnership with Cubic Transportation Systems will bring transit users the benefits of account-based fare collection and expand Umo's presence in Canada.

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2024 / Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), part of Cubic Corporation, today announced that Regina Transit has selected the Umo Platform for its new fare collection system. With the introduction of account-based ticketing and contactless payment options, riders will experience enhanced convenience, marking a new era in rider experience. The contract further solidifies Cubic's increasing presence within Canada as it continues providing fare system support to transit agencies nationwide.







Regina Transit passengers will now enjoy the flexibility of paying fares through either the Umo Mobility smartphone application, open loop cards such as debit and credit cards used directly on the bus, or through a reloadable smartcard, replacing the current R-Card. The new system and fares are anticipated to launch in late summer 2024.

"We are proud to announce that the City of Regina is taking action to provide its residents with the best travel experience possible," said Nathan Luhning, acting director of transit and fleet, Regina Transit. "Cubic's expertise in deploying similar systems across Canada, including major cities like Vancouver and Victoria, gives us great confidence in their ability to meet our needs effectively. We look forward to the positive impact this partnership will have on our city's transportation infrastructure and the overall well-being of our community."

By selecting the Umo Platform, Regina Transit is providing its riders with two new key features: open payments and fare capping. Open payments give riders the option to pay for transit through their preferred method by accepting bank media such as credit and debit cards. Fare capping supports improved transit equity by giving the City of Regina the ability to limit the cost of transit trips to a fixed fare for a fixed period. This provides riders with the convenience of only paying for what they use and incentivizes them to ride more without limits on the number of trips they can take.

"Cubic is delighted to partner with the City of Regina to enhance the transit journey with the versatility and ease of Umo," said Matt Newsome, SVP and GM, Cubic Transportation Systems. "The Umo platform facilitates seamless and fair access to transit for everyone, and we are thrilled to extend these advantages to an additional province in western Canada. Whether commuters opt for the reloadable smartcard, mobile app or debit/credit cards to pay their fare, Umo will streamline the process of accessing public transportation."

For riders who prefer to use cash, adding funds to their Umo account is straightforward: they can do so by either visiting retail partners or by using their credit or debit cards directly through the Umo app or web portal. Additionally, Cubic will provide new cash fareboxes onboard all fixed route busses to accommodate riders who prefer to use cash onboard.

