Dienstag, 23.04.2024
Breaking News: InnoCan startet in eine neue Ära – FDA Zulassung!
WKN: 850845 | ISIN: US2296691064
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart  (nicht börsennotiert)
CUBIC CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
ACCESSWIRE
23.04.2024 | 15:02
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cubic Defense: Cubic to Demonstrate Tactical Edge Technology Solutions at Modern Day Marine 2024

Accelerating decision-making at every echelon

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2024 / Cubic Defense, a recognized industry leader in providing edge compute and networking, digital intelligence and expeditionary communications solutions, will showcase its multi-domain mission-critical technologies April 30 - May 2 at Modern Day Marine in the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington, D.C.



"Our family of systems is trusted, scalable and intuitive, built for a decisive advantage to ensure that Marines are prepared for any mission, any place, any time," said Anthony Verna, SVP and GM, Cubic DTECH Mission Solutions. "We deliver proven capabilities for a persistent information advantage today, backed with unmatched support and a technology roadmap to ensure an advantage tomorrow."

Visit Cubic at booth #2143 and speak with experts who will demonstrate solutions that include:

Edge Compute and Networking Platforms: Provide adaptive, resilient and secure communications, facilitating joint multinational training exercises and real-world operations. These platforms, including the DTECH M3X and M3-SE systems, enable high-speed computing and networking at the tactical edge, supporting sea control, sea denial, maritime domain awareness, and forward command and control.

Digital Intelligence: Transforms battlespace operations with seamless data integration from Space to Edge, including AI in challenging environments, and provides innovations in data distribution, multinational collaboration and Tactical Awareness Kit (TAK) integration.

Lightweight Satellite Solutions: The FLEX satellite terminal is lightweight and delivers an end-to-end globally managed service that enables always-on broadband capabilities and user-friendly, reliable satellite connectivity, setting a new standard in portable satellite technology. The STORM V3 is a fully integrated COTM/COTP Ku-band LEO SATCOM terminal providing a mobile hotspot that utilizes SD-WAN to select between cellular, Wi-Fi, or satellite networks for optimization, failover, or balancing. It supports data rates up to 200Mbps downlink/20Mbps uplink.

To learn more about this event, visit Modern Day Marine | Cubic.

About Cubic

Cubic creates and delivers technology solutions in transportation that make people's lives easier by simplifying their daily journeys, and defense capabilities that help promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. Led by our talented teams around the world, Cubic is driven to solve global challenges through innovation and service to our customers and partners.

Part of Cubic's portfolio of businesses, Cubic Defense provides networked Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) solutions and is a leading provider of live, virtual, constructive, and game-based training solutions for both U.S. and Allied Forces. These mission-inspired capabilities enable assured multi-domain access; converged digital intelligence; and superior readiness for defense, intelligence, security and commercial missions. For more information, visit: Cubic Defense.

Contact Information

Geri MacDonald
Cubic Defense
geri.macdonald@cubic.com
442.330.5205

Jocelyn Disque
Account Director - Touchdown PR
cubicdefense@touchdownpr.com
512.599.4015

SOURCE: Cubic Defense

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
