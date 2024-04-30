Cubic Defense: Cubic to Demonstrate Advanced Intelligence Technologies at GEOINT 2024 Symposium

Accelerating Decision Dominance from Space to the Edge

"Cubic Digital Intelligence delivers actionable and seamless data integration from space to edge," said Paul Sartorius, VP & GM, Cubic Digital Intelligence. "Our proven technologies provide advanced geospatial intelligence solutions to address requirements for the Defense and Intelligence communities."

Visit Cubic at booth #2031 and speak with experts who will demonstrate solutions that include:

Geospatial Intelligence: Revolutionizes battlespace data dissemination with seamless integration into existing workflows even in DDIL environments. The Tactical Awareness Kit (TAK) ecosystem integrated with Cubic's TAKTICS plugin pushes rapid geospatial data updates from enterprise to forward-deployed GEOINT systems.

Advanced Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR): Cutting-edge solutions for ISR processing with Unified Video and ANUBIS, which seamlessly integrates PED (Processing, Exploitation and Dissemination) capabilities for collaborative mission execution.

Edge GEOINT: Solutions for tactical units, including HiPER DRIVE, a portable, self-powered, ultra-high-performance map server that fits in a pocket, providing geospatial data anywhere, anytime.

Space Data Delivered to the Edge: Tactical downlink terminal, GATR TRAC, communicates with multi-orbit (HEO, MEO, LEO) constellations and aerial sensors ensuring timely receipt of ISR data, enabling deep sensing from both space and aerial layers.

To learn more about this event visit: GEOINT Symposium 2024 | Cubic.

About Cubic

Cubic creates and delivers technology solutions in transportation that make people's lives easier by simplifying their daily journeys and defense capabilities that help promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. Led by our talented teams around the world, Cubic is driven to solve global challenges through innovation and service to our customers and partners.

Part of Cubic's portfolio of businesses, Cubic Defense provides networked Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) solutions and is a leading provider of live, virtual, constructive, and game-based training solutions for both U.S. and Allied Forces. These mission-inspired capabilities enable assured multi-domain access; converged digital intelligence; and superior readiness for defense, intelligence, security and commercial missions. For more information, Cubic Digital Intelligence | Cubic.

