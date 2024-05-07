Cubic Defense: Cubic Introduces DTECH Fusion Edge High-Performance Compute at Special Operations Forces Week

Delivering complex data, artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities to the tactical edge

SAN DIEGO. CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2024 / Cubic, a recognized industry leader in providing trusted, scalable and intuitive edge compute and networking platforms, is launching DTECH Fusion Edge High-Performance Compute (eHPC). Fusion eHPC is a single-case solution that enables complex, data-rich processing at the edge, in denied, disrupted, intermittent and limited (DDIL) environments. The innovative solution will be displayed at this year's SOF Week from May 6-10 in the Tampa Convention Center, Tampa, Florida.

Fusion Edge High-Performance Compute (eHPC) debuts at Special Operations Forces Week

"Today's operations require timely and accurate data. Fusion eHPC supports mission-critical decisions at the speed of conflict," said Anthony Verna, SVP and GM, Cubic DTECH Mission Solutions. "The eHPC addition to our Family of Systems enables actionable intelligence in a rugged, powerful, and affordable single-case solution."

Fusion eHPC features a 64-core CPU, a dedicated graphics processor, high-speed networking, and user-accessible storage that's smaller, lighter and faster than the competition. It allows for disconnected tactical-cloud and hyper-converged technologies at the tactical edge, delivering high-performance computing and networking to support data-rich workloads such as AI, ML and video analysis.

Visit Cubic at booth 1013 to speak with experts who will demonstrate DTECH's Fusion eHPC.

Learn more at DTECH Fusion eHPC (cubic.com).

About Cubic

Cubic creates and delivers technology solutions in transportation that make people's lives easier by simplifying their daily journeys, and defense capabilities that help promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. Led by our talented teams around the world, Cubic is driven to solve global challenges through innovation and service to our customers and partners.

Part of Cubic's portfolio of businesses, Cubic Defense provides networked Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) solutions and is a leading provider of live, virtual, constructive and game-based training solutions for both U.S. and Allied Forces. These mission-inspired capabilities enable assured multi-domain access; converged digital intelligence; and superior readiness for defense, intelligence, security and commercial missions. For more information, visit: www.cubic.com/edge-compute-networking.

Contact Information

Geri MacDonald

Cubic Defense

geri.macdonald@cubic.com

442.330.5205

Jocelyn Disque

Account Director - Touchdown PR

cubicdefense@touchdownpr.com

512.599.4015

SOURCE: Cubic Defense

View the original press release on newswire.com.