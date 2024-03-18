Cubic Defense: Cubic to Demonstrate Radio Over IP Technologies at the International Wireless Communications Expo

Delivering simple, easy-to-deploy, secure communications to shape the future of mission-critical operations.

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2024 / Cubic DTECH Mission Solutions, a recognized industry leader in providing trusted, scalable and intuitive edge compute and networking platforms will showcase its innovative Radio Over IP gateway solutions during the International Wireless Communications Expo (IWCE) 2024, from March 27-28, in the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

"We're introducing several new features to our Vocality Radio Over IP gateways, including support for all major North American cellular networks, voice translation, and more," said Anthony Verna, SVP and GM, Cubic DTECH Mission Solutions. "The new features help users maximize their existing radio investment while benefiting from the latest innovations in voice technologies revolutionizing mission-critical communications."

Visit Cubic at booth #328 and speak with RoIP experts who will demonstrate innovative and efficient secure connect solutions to end-users.

Demonstrations will include:

Mission-Critical Mobile Apps: Ascertain how the solutions support for all major North American cellular network providers and more than 11 Push-To-Talk over Cellular and Mission-Critical Push-To-Talk apps. Witness how users can securely connect UHF, VHF and P25 radios to users using mobile apps quickly and easily.

Ascertain how the solutions support for all major North American cellular network providers and more than 11 Push-To-Talk over Cellular and Mission-Critical Push-To-Talk apps. Witness how users can securely connect UHF, VHF and P25 radios to users using mobile apps quickly and easily. Radio Cross-Banding: Learn how to securely connect PTT radios from different manufacturers and radio technologies, including UHF, VHF and P25, to create a unified radio network locally on the RoIP gateway or to remote locations via LTE, satellite or other internet connections.

Learn how to securely connect PTT radios from different manufacturers and radio technologies, including UHF, VHF and P25, to create a unified radio network locally on the RoIP gateway or to remote locations via LTE, satellite or other internet connections. Control Room Integration: Discover how easy it is to integrate existing UHF, VHF and P25 PTT radios from multiple manufacturers to a wide range of industry-leading control room radio dispatch manufacturers, including Motorola Solutions, L3Harris, Zetron and many more.

About Cubic

Cubic creates and delivers technology solutions in transportation that make people's lives easier by simplifying their daily journeys and defense capabilities that help promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. Led by our talented teams around the world, Cubic is driven to solve global challenges through innovation and service to our customers and partners.

Part of Cubic's portfolio of businesses, Cubic Defense provides networked Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) solutions and is a leading provider of live, virtual, constructive and game-based training solutions for both U.S. and Allied Forces. These mission-inspired capabilities enable assured multi-domain access; converged digital intelligence; and superior readiness for defense, intelligence, security and commercial missions. For more information, visit www.cubic.com/edge-compute-networking.

