

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Schaeffler AG (SCFLF.OB), a German manufacturer of rolling element bearings, and Vitesco Technologies Group entered into a merger agreement.The agreement sets out the legally binding terms and conditions for the merger of Vitesco into Schaeffler.



The previously published preliminary exchange ratio of 5 to 57 was confirmed as binding in the signed agreement. Thus, Vitesco shareholders will receive 11.4 Schaeffler shares in exchange for one Vitesco share.



The effectiveness of the merger agreement is subject to the approval of the respective Annual General Meetings of both companies, which are scheduled for April 24, 2024 (Vitesco) and April 25, 2024 (Schaeffler), as well as the subsequent registration in the respective commercial registers.



The completion of the transaction continues to be expected in the fourth quarter of 2024.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken