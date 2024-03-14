Anzeige
Donnerstag, 14.03.2024

WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
14.03.24
08:05 Uhr
1,528 Euro
+0,004
+0,26 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
14.03.2024 | 08:31
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
14-March-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
14 March 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 13 March 2024 it purchased a total of 180,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           100,000     80,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.566     GBP1.330 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.542     GBP1.318 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.552393    GBP1.325206

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 645,867,728 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
1657       1.546         XDUB      08:15:28      00069214864TRLO0 
7495       1.542         XDUB      08:26:03      00069215188TRLO0 
2738       1.556         XDUB      09:22:38      00069216843TRLO0 
3933       1.556         XDUB      09:22:38      00069216844TRLO0 
2000       1.558         XDUB      09:22:38      00069216847TRLO0 
2400       1.558         XDUB      09:22:38      00069216848TRLO0 
7250       1.556         XDUB      10:44:51      00069219247TRLO0 
7123       1.566         XDUB      10:54:09      00069219476TRLO0 
6769       1.556         XDUB      12:05:02      00069221181TRLO0 
7175       1.554         XDUB      12:05:03      00069221183TRLO0 
7680       1.550         XDUB      13:46:07      00069222848TRLO0 
7164       1.554         XDUB      14:29:24      00069224493TRLO0 
2000       1.554         XDUB      14:29:38      00069224496TRLO0 
1415       1.554         XDUB      14:47:38      00069225251TRLO0 
1019       1.554         XDUB      14:47:38      00069225252TRLO0 
658       1.554         XDUB      14:47:38      00069225253TRLO0 
2000       1.554         XDUB      14:52:38      00069225422TRLO0 
1854       1.554         XDUB      14:52:38      00069225423TRLO0 
356       1.554         XDUB      14:52:38      00069225424TRLO0 
1670       1.554         XDUB      14:52:38      00069225425TRLO0 
1108       1.554         XDUB      14:52:38      00069225426TRLO0 
7993       1.550         XDUB      14:58:54      00069225678TRLO0 
236       1.550         XDUB      14:58:54      00069225679TRLO0 
1823       1.550         XDUB      15:15:54      00069226176TRLO0 
7562       1.544         XDUB      15:22:44      00069226342TRLO0 
2600       1.546         XDUB      16:03:47      00069227665TRLO0 
4322       1.546         XDUB      16:03:47      00069227666TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
6991       131.80        XLON      08:26:03      00069215187TRLO0 
642       132.60        XLON      09:22:38      00069216845TRLO0 
6552       132.60        XLON      09:22:38      00069216846TRLO0 
6831       132.60        XLON      10:44:51      00069219246TRLO0 
2400       133.00        XLON      12:05:02      00069221179TRLO0 
5582       133.00        XLON      12:05:02      00069221180TRLO0 
7209       132.60        XLON      12:05:03      00069221182TRLO0 
914       132.40        XLON      13:46:07      00069222845TRLO0 
83        132.40        XLON      13:46:07      00069222846TRLO0 
6583       132.40        XLON      13:46:07      00069222847TRLO0 
4073       132.40        XLON      14:13:07      00069223930TRLO0 
4039       132.40        XLON      14:13:07      00069223931TRLO0 
2855       132.80        XLON      14:26:37      00069224439TRLO0 
2891       132.80        XLON      14:26:37      00069224440TRLO0 
12952      132.80        XLON      15:15:54      00069226177TRLO0 
1770       132.80        XLON      15:15:54      00069226178TRLO0 
4626       131.80        XLON      15:47:32      00069227080TRLO0 
60        132.20        XLON      15:52:57      00069227190TRLO0 
2400       132.20        XLON      15:52:57      00069227191TRLO0 
547       132.20        XLON      15:52:57      00069227192TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  309536 
EQS News ID:  1858263 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1858263&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 14, 2024 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

