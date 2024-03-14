DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 14-March-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14 March 2024 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 13 March 2024 it purchased a total of 180,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 100,000 80,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.566 GBP1.330 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.542 GBP1.318 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.552393 GBP1.325206

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 645,867,728 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 1657 1.546 XDUB 08:15:28 00069214864TRLO0 7495 1.542 XDUB 08:26:03 00069215188TRLO0 2738 1.556 XDUB 09:22:38 00069216843TRLO0 3933 1.556 XDUB 09:22:38 00069216844TRLO0 2000 1.558 XDUB 09:22:38 00069216847TRLO0 2400 1.558 XDUB 09:22:38 00069216848TRLO0 7250 1.556 XDUB 10:44:51 00069219247TRLO0 7123 1.566 XDUB 10:54:09 00069219476TRLO0 6769 1.556 XDUB 12:05:02 00069221181TRLO0 7175 1.554 XDUB 12:05:03 00069221183TRLO0 7680 1.550 XDUB 13:46:07 00069222848TRLO0 7164 1.554 XDUB 14:29:24 00069224493TRLO0 2000 1.554 XDUB 14:29:38 00069224496TRLO0 1415 1.554 XDUB 14:47:38 00069225251TRLO0 1019 1.554 XDUB 14:47:38 00069225252TRLO0 658 1.554 XDUB 14:47:38 00069225253TRLO0 2000 1.554 XDUB 14:52:38 00069225422TRLO0 1854 1.554 XDUB 14:52:38 00069225423TRLO0 356 1.554 XDUB 14:52:38 00069225424TRLO0 1670 1.554 XDUB 14:52:38 00069225425TRLO0 1108 1.554 XDUB 14:52:38 00069225426TRLO0 7993 1.550 XDUB 14:58:54 00069225678TRLO0 236 1.550 XDUB 14:58:54 00069225679TRLO0 1823 1.550 XDUB 15:15:54 00069226176TRLO0 7562 1.544 XDUB 15:22:44 00069226342TRLO0 2600 1.546 XDUB 16:03:47 00069227665TRLO0 4322 1.546 XDUB 16:03:47 00069227666TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 6991 131.80 XLON 08:26:03 00069215187TRLO0 642 132.60 XLON 09:22:38 00069216845TRLO0 6552 132.60 XLON 09:22:38 00069216846TRLO0 6831 132.60 XLON 10:44:51 00069219246TRLO0 2400 133.00 XLON 12:05:02 00069221179TRLO0 5582 133.00 XLON 12:05:02 00069221180TRLO0 7209 132.60 XLON 12:05:03 00069221182TRLO0 914 132.40 XLON 13:46:07 00069222845TRLO0 83 132.40 XLON 13:46:07 00069222846TRLO0 6583 132.40 XLON 13:46:07 00069222847TRLO0 4073 132.40 XLON 14:13:07 00069223930TRLO0 4039 132.40 XLON 14:13:07 00069223931TRLO0 2855 132.80 XLON 14:26:37 00069224439TRLO0 2891 132.80 XLON 14:26:37 00069224440TRLO0 12952 132.80 XLON 15:15:54 00069226177TRLO0 1770 132.80 XLON 15:15:54 00069226178TRLO0 4626 131.80 XLON 15:47:32 00069227080TRLO0 60 132.20 XLON 15:52:57 00069227190TRLO0 2400 132.20 XLON 15:52:57 00069227191TRLO0 547 132.20 XLON 15:52:57 00069227192TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: POS TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 309536 EQS News ID: 1858263 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1858263&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 14, 2024 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)