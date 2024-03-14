

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Elon Musk's X has canceled a partnership with former CNN anchor Don Lemon.



Lemon on Wednesday announced that Musk canceled a partnership in which Lemon would host a new show on X, the social media platform Musk owns.



'Elon Musk has canceled the partnership I had with X, which they announced as part of their public commitment to amplifying more diverse voices on their platform. He informed me of his decision hours after an interview I conducted with him on Friday. That interview will remain the premiere episode of The Don Lemon Show on Monday, March 18,' Lemon wrote in a statement posted on X.



'We had a good conversation. Clearly, he felt differently,' Lemon said of the interview in a statement Wednesday. 'His commitment to a global town square where all questions can be asked and all ideas can be shared seems not to include questions of him from people like me.'



Meanwhile, Musk did not deny canceling Lemon's show. The billionaire entrepreneur tweeted, 'His approach was basically just 'CNN, but on social media',' which doesn't work, as evidenced by the fact that CNN is dying. And, instead of it being the real Don Lemon, it was really just Jeff Zucker talking through Don, so lacked authenticity. All this said, Lemon/Zucker are of course welcome to build their viewership on this platform along with everyone else.'



'While Elon goes back on his word, I will be doubling down on my commitment to free speech,' Lemon stated.



Musk's company first announced the talk show deal with Lemon in January, as X were planning to improve its video content. The Don Lemon Show was set to air three 30-minute episodes a week.



