15.03.2024 | 08:31
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
15-March-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
15 March 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 14 March 2024 it purchased a total of 180,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           100,000     80,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.546     GBP1.318 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.516     GBP1.296 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.534351    GBP1.308305

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 645,687,728 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
5906       1.540         XDUB      10:34:32      00069233198TRLO0 
2056       1.540         XDUB      10:41:46      00069233330TRLO0 
5544       1.546         XDUB      11:17:02      00069234014TRLO0 
7000       1.546         XDUB      11:39:01      00069234499TRLO0 
442       1.546         XDUB      11:39:01      00069234500TRLO0 
3428       1.546         XDUB      11:43:32      00069234618TRLO0 
4850       1.546         XDUB      11:43:32      00069234619TRLO0 
7555       1.540         XDUB      12:34:15      00069235721TRLO0 
8052       1.538         XDUB      12:36:30      00069235743TRLO0 
6895       1.532         XDUB      13:51:30      00069238101TRLO0 
1021       1.532         XDUB      14:10:18      00069238986TRLO0 
178       1.532         XDUB      14:10:19      00069238987TRLO0 
1084       1.532         XDUB      14:10:19      00069238988TRLO0 
236       1.532         XDUB      14:10:19      00069238989TRLO0 
1790       1.532         XDUB      14:23:37      00069239466TRLO0 
993       1.532         XDUB      14:23:37      00069239467TRLO0 
7158       1.528         XDUB      14:26:35      00069239581TRLO0 
2111       1.528         XDUB      14:26:35      00069239582TRLO0 
2444       1.524         XDUB      14:26:46      00069239615TRLO0 
4765       1.524         XDUB      14:26:55      00069239623TRLO0 
1440       1.530         XDUB      14:40:02      00069240320TRLO0 
2078       1.530         XDUB      14:40:02      00069240321TRLO0 
3998       1.530         XDUB      14:40:02      00069240322TRLO0 
289       1.530         XDUB      14:40:02      00069240323TRLO0 
1008       1.516         XDUB      15:03:50      00069241704TRLO0 
1638       1.516         XDUB      15:03:50      00069241705TRLO0 
6312       1.526         XDUB      15:39:56      00069243971TRLO0 
1012       1.526         XDUB      15:39:56      00069243972TRLO0 
1748       1.526         XDUB      15:39:56      00069243973TRLO0 
6969       1.528         XDUB      15:58:32      00069244993TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
4110       131.60        XLON      09:47:48      00069232189TRLO0 
184       131.60        XLON      10:41:46      00069233333TRLO0 
59        131.60        XLON      10:41:46      00069233332TRLO0 
2636       131.60        XLON      10:41:46      00069233331TRLO0 
7795       131.80        XLON      12:34:15      00069235720TRLO0 
12329      131.80        XLON      12:34:15      00069235722TRLO0 
8319       130.40        XLON      14:26:35      00069239580TRLO0 
1726       130.80        XLON      14:26:35      00069239584TRLO0 
7350       130.80        XLON      14:26:35      00069239583TRLO0 
59        130.60        XLON      14:43:11      00069240486TRLO0 
5371       130.60        XLON      14:43:11      00069240488TRLO0 
3064       130.60        XLON      14:43:11      00069240487TRLO0 
7731       130.40        XLON      14:45:52      00069240665TRLO0 
8257       129.60        XLON      14:49:50      00069240865TRLO0 
7621       130.20        XLON      15:39:11      00069243946TRLO0 
1        130.60        XLON      15:54:11      00069244729TRLO0 
3388       130.60        XLON      16:02:11      00069245187TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  309827 
EQS News ID:  1859367 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1859367&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 15, 2024 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

