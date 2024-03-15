

SAN JOSE (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 08.00 A.M. ET).



In the Green



Geron Corporation (GERN) is up over 80% at $3.15. Jet.AI Inc. (JTAI) is up over 68% at $1.14. ESGEN Acquisition Corporation (ZEO) is up over 57% at $10.53. Cardlytics, Inc. (CDLX) is up over 50% at $12.29. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MDGL) is up over 25% at $306.00. American Vanguard Corporation (AVD) is up over 23% at $13.04. AtlasClear Holdings, Inc. (ATCH) is up over 16% at $1.86. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (AKBA) is up over 16% at $1.59. Blend Labs, Inc. (BLND) is up over 12% at $2.65. NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NRSN) is up over 10% at $1.53. Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ADIL) is up over 9% at $1.90. 2seventy bio, Inc. (TSVT) is up over 8% at $4.29. RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) is up over 8% at $2.12. Eyenovia, Inc. (EYEN) is up over 5% at $1.70.



In the Red



Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. (LSDI) is down over 28% at $1.20. Kopin Corporation (KOPN) is down over 16% at $1.82. Gaxos.ai Inc. (GXAI) is down over 12% at $7.52. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (BW) is down over 12% at $1.12. Adobe Inc. (ADBE) is down over 11% at $506.92. Hibbett, Inc. (HIBB) is down over 11% at $64.70. Psyence Biomedical Ltd. (PBM) is down over 11% at $1.40. Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) is down over 9% at $36.40. PagerDuty, Inc. (PD) is down over 9% at $20.82. Kuke Music Holding Limited (KUKE) is down over 9% at $2.25. First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (FWBI) is down over 7% at $4.99. NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) is down over 6% at $6.75. Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) is down over 5% at $3.23.



