Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting in PMD Device Solutions AB

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2024 / PMD Device Solutions (FRA:8T0)(STO:PMDS) The shareholders of PMD Device Solution AB (publ), reg. no. 556639-6809 ("PMD" or the "Company"), are hereby invited to an extraordinary general meeting on 3 April 2024 at 10:00 am CET at Eversheds Sutherland's premises at Sveavägen 20, 111 57 Stockholm. Registration starts at 9:45 am CET.

Notice of an extraordinary general meeting is issued due to the board of directors' proposal on change of auditor.

Right to participation and registration

Shareholders who wish to attend the general meeting must

be entered in the share register maintained by Euroclear Sweden AB on 22 March 2024,

notify the Company of their participation in the general meeting no later than 26 March 2024 by e-mail to sabrinaibrisevic@eversheds-sutherland.se or by ordinary mail to Eversheds Sutherland Advokatbyrå AB, Attn: Sabrina Ibrisevic, Box 14055, 104 40 Stockholm, Sweden. Upon notification, the shareholder shall state name, personal or corporate identity number, address and telephone number and, where applicable, information about advisors (maximum 2).

NOMINEE REGISTERED SHARES

Shareholders whose shares are registered in the name of a nominee through a bank or securities institution must register their shares in their own name in order to be entitled to participate in the General Meeting. Such registration may be temporary (so-called voting rights registration) and is requested from the nominee according to the nominee's procedures. Voting rights registrations completed (registered with Euroclear Sweden AB) no later than 26 March 2024 are taken into account in the preparation of the share register.

REPRESENTATION BY PROXY ETC.

Shareholders represented by proxy shall issue a written power of attorney for the proxy, signed and dated by the shareholder. The period of validity of the power of attorney may not exceed five years if specifically stated. If no period of validity is specified, the power of attorney is valid for a maximum of one year. If the power of attorney is issued by a legal entity, a copy of the certificate of registration or equivalent for the legal entity must be attached. The original power of attorney and any certificate of registration should be sent to the Company at the above address well in advance of the general meeting. The proxy form will be available on the Company's website (www.pmd-solutions.com) no later than two weeks before the general meeting.

Proposed AGENDA

Opening of the meeting Election of the chairman of the meeting Preparation and approval of the voting list Approval of the agenda Election of one or two verifiers Examination of whether the meeting has been duly convened Election of auditor Determination of the remuneration to the auditor Closing of the meeting

PROPOSED RESOLUTIONS

Item 7 - Election of auditor

The board proposes to dismiss Per-Olov Strand, Finnhammars Revisionsbyrå AB, as auditor and to appoint Authorized Public Accountant Martin Gustafsson, HLB Auditoriet AB, as new auditor with Authorized Public Accountant Mats-Åke Andersson, HLB Auditoriet AB, as deputy auditor.

The proposal is prompted by the Company's completion of a reverse acquisition after which the Company changed name from Promore Pharma AB (publ) to PMD Device Solutions AB (publ) and assumed the operations of the now wholly-owned subsidiary PMD Device Solutions Sweden AB, reg. no 559305-4173, as per the press release from 29 December 2023.

Item 8 - Determination of the remuneration to the auditor

The board proposes that the meeting resolves that the remuneration to the auditor shall be paid according to approved invoices.

OTHER

Shareholders' right to receive information

According to Chapter 7 Section 32 of the Swedish Companies Act, shareholders have the right to request information regarding circumstances that may affect the assessment of an item on the agenda.

Processing of personal data

For information on how your personal data is processed in connection with the general meeting, see the privacy policy on Euroclear AB's website, www.euroclear.com/dam/ESw/Legal/Privacy-notice-bolagsstammor-engelska.pdf.

Documents

Proxy forms will be available on the Company's website no later than two weeks before the meeting. Other documents according to the Swedish Companies Act will be made available to shareholders at the Company no later than two weeks before the general meeting and will be sent free of charge to shareholders who request it and provide their postal address or e-mail address. The notice and the documents will also be published on the Company's website and presented at the general meeting.

Number of shares and votes

At the time of issuing this notice, the total number of shares and votes in the Company amounts to 20,848,530. The Company does not hold any own shares.

_____________________________

Stockholm, March 2024

PMD Device Solutions AB (publ)