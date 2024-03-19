

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Diageo plc (DGE.L), a provider of alcoholic beverages, Tuesday said it named Sir John Manzoni, a non-executive director of the company, as Chair of the Board by about February 5, 2025, when current Chair Javier Ferrán retires from the Board.



Sir John Manzoni, who joined Diageo Board in 2020, is currently Chair of energy company SSE plc and a non-executive director of engineering and technology business KBR, Inc.



