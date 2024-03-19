

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Tuesday, Centogene N.V. (CNTG) extended its partnership with Takeda Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. (TAK) to diagnose patients with Lysosomal Storage Disorders or LSDs. The financial details of the agreement were not disclosed.



The agreement allows Centogene to offer Takeda access to genomic and multiomic testing worldwide, aiming to improve patient access to fast and accurate LSD diagnostics, covering conditions like Fabry disease, Gaucher disease, and Hunter syndrome.



Initially, in January 2015, Centogene partnered with Shire Pharmaceuticals, later acquired by Takeda in 2019, to provide diagnostic testing for early detection of rare genetic diseases.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken