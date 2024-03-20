Anzeige
Mittwoch, 20.03.2024
Herausragende Bohrergebnisse! Kurspotenzial von 500-1.000% ist hier durchaus möglich!
20.03.2024
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Celebrates International Women's Day

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2024 / Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Originally published by Jazz Pharmaceuticals

To mark International Women's Day, JAWS (Jazz Association of Women Supporters), the affinity forum created to promote the advancement and impact of women globally in the innovative biotechnology industry, hosted Jenn Harper, the founder and CEO of Cheekbone Beauty Cosmetics for a fireside chat. This inspirational event focused on Ms. Harper's personal journey, her sustainable, socially conscious beauty brand and her mission to support Indigenous youth.

At Jazz, we are highly committed to creating a work environment where people can be their authentic selves and where we ensure our people practices promote diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging. Jazz efforts to support women are an ongoing commitment and our Corporate Sustainability and Social Impact strategy is aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals. Through our aspirational goals and initiatives, we seek to achieve gender parity globally at the Executive Director and above leadership level to foster increased gender representation in leadership roles. Below is a snapshot of our latest activities to demonstrate gender diversity and our support of women in the workforce.

  • Renée Galá named President and Chief Operating Officer
    • Inspiring Inclusion Video Message
  • Liz Henderson named Sr. Vice President Technical Operations
  • Jazz Italy Signs Code for Responsible Businesses in Support of Motherhood
  • Neena Patil, Chief Legal Officer featured in PharmaVoice discussing her views on leadership, ESG and healthcare
  • Heidi Manna, Chief People Officer speaks to the importance of company culture and JazzRemix
  • France Gender Equality Index and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ethical Standards

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Jazz Pharmaceuticals on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/jazz-pharmaceuticals
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Jazz Pharmaceuticals



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
