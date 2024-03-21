Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 21.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Herausragende Bohrergebnisse! Kurspotenzial von 500-1.000% ist hier durchaus möglich!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
21.03.24
08:01 Uhr
1,584 Euro
+0,028
+1,80 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,5821,63208:58
Dow Jones News
21.03.2024 | 08:31
118 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
21-March-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
21 March 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 20 March 2024 it purchased a total of 90,179 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           50,179     40,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.588     GBP1.358 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.576     GBP1.342 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.584458    GBP1.352191

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 645,297,549 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
1641       1.576         XDUB      11:39:11      00069300052TRLO0 
2740       1.582         XDUB      12:23:20      00069301155TRLO0 
4540       1.582         XDUB      12:23:20      00069301156TRLO0 
367       1.582         XDUB      12:23:20      00069301157TRLO0 
4490       1.582         XDUB      12:23:20      00069301158TRLO0 
243       1.582         XDUB      12:23:27      00069301160TRLO0 
1936       1.584         XDUB      12:26:01      00069301216TRLO0 
6536       1.584         XDUB      12:26:01      00069301217TRLO0 
858       1.584         XDUB      12:26:01      00069301218TRLO0 
531       1.584         XDUB      12:26:01      00069301219TRLO0 
5256       1.588         XDUB      12:54:01      00069301871TRLO0 
432       1.588         XDUB      12:54:01      00069301872TRLO0 
1837       1.588         XDUB      12:54:01      00069301873TRLO0 
1641       1.588         XDUB      13:23:02      00069302591TRLO0 
2639       1.588         XDUB      13:23:02      00069302592TRLO0 
7662       1.584         XDUB      14:23:04      00069304595TRLO0 
1534       1.586         XDUB      14:49:01      00069305380TRLO0 
1491       1.586         XDUB      14:49:01      00069305381TRLO0 
3551       1.586         XDUB      14:49:01      00069305382TRLO0 
254       1.586         XDUB      14:49:01      00069305383TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
775       134.20        XLON      09:45:48      00069297579TRLO0 
2267       134.20        XLON      09:45:48      00069297580TRLO0 
2913       134.20        XLON      09:45:48      00069297581TRLO0 
1291       134.20        XLON      09:45:48      00069297582TRLO0 
1        134.60        XLON      12:01:43      00069300567TRLO0 
1        134.60        XLON      12:01:43      00069300568TRLO0 
890       134.60        XLON      12:07:04      00069300723TRLO0 
770       135.20        XLON      12:46:28      00069301683TRLO0 
1217       135.40        XLON      12:52:23      00069301829TRLO0 
279       135.40        XLON      12:52:23      00069301830TRLO0 
7589       135.60        XLON      12:56:10      00069301909TRLO0 
3500       135.40        XLON      13:38:58      00069303102TRLO0 
2364       135.40        XLON      13:38:58      00069303103TRLO0 
1367       135.40        XLON      13:38:58      00069303104TRLO0 
997       135.40        XLON      13:38:58      00069303105TRLO0 
2000       135.20        XLON      14:51:04      00069305437TRLO0 
4467       135.20        XLON      14:51:04      00069305438TRLO0 
1369       135.20        XLON      14:51:04      00069305439TRLO0 
3900       135.80        XLON      15:35:35      00069307076TRLO0 
2043       135.80        XLON      15:35:35      00069307077TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  310977 
EQS News ID:  1863687 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1863687&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 21, 2024 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.