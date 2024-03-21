DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 21-March-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21 March 2024 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 20 March 2024 it purchased a total of 90,179 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 50,179 40,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.588 GBP1.358 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.576 GBP1.342 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.584458 GBP1.352191

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 645,297,549 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 1641 1.576 XDUB 11:39:11 00069300052TRLO0 2740 1.582 XDUB 12:23:20 00069301155TRLO0 4540 1.582 XDUB 12:23:20 00069301156TRLO0 367 1.582 XDUB 12:23:20 00069301157TRLO0 4490 1.582 XDUB 12:23:20 00069301158TRLO0 243 1.582 XDUB 12:23:27 00069301160TRLO0 1936 1.584 XDUB 12:26:01 00069301216TRLO0 6536 1.584 XDUB 12:26:01 00069301217TRLO0 858 1.584 XDUB 12:26:01 00069301218TRLO0 531 1.584 XDUB 12:26:01 00069301219TRLO0 5256 1.588 XDUB 12:54:01 00069301871TRLO0 432 1.588 XDUB 12:54:01 00069301872TRLO0 1837 1.588 XDUB 12:54:01 00069301873TRLO0 1641 1.588 XDUB 13:23:02 00069302591TRLO0 2639 1.588 XDUB 13:23:02 00069302592TRLO0 7662 1.584 XDUB 14:23:04 00069304595TRLO0 1534 1.586 XDUB 14:49:01 00069305380TRLO0 1491 1.586 XDUB 14:49:01 00069305381TRLO0 3551 1.586 XDUB 14:49:01 00069305382TRLO0 254 1.586 XDUB 14:49:01 00069305383TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 775 134.20 XLON 09:45:48 00069297579TRLO0 2267 134.20 XLON 09:45:48 00069297580TRLO0 2913 134.20 XLON 09:45:48 00069297581TRLO0 1291 134.20 XLON 09:45:48 00069297582TRLO0 1 134.60 XLON 12:01:43 00069300567TRLO0 1 134.60 XLON 12:01:43 00069300568TRLO0 890 134.60 XLON 12:07:04 00069300723TRLO0 770 135.20 XLON 12:46:28 00069301683TRLO0 1217 135.40 XLON 12:52:23 00069301829TRLO0 279 135.40 XLON 12:52:23 00069301830TRLO0 7589 135.60 XLON 12:56:10 00069301909TRLO0 3500 135.40 XLON 13:38:58 00069303102TRLO0 2364 135.40 XLON 13:38:58 00069303103TRLO0 1367 135.40 XLON 13:38:58 00069303104TRLO0 997 135.40 XLON 13:38:58 00069303105TRLO0 2000 135.20 XLON 14:51:04 00069305437TRLO0 4467 135.20 XLON 14:51:04 00069305438TRLO0 1369 135.20 XLON 14:51:04 00069305439TRLO0 3900 135.80 XLON 15:35:35 00069307076TRLO0 2043 135.80 XLON 15:35:35 00069307077TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: POS TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 310977 EQS News ID: 1863687 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1863687&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 21, 2024 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)