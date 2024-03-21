Amdocs Management Limited: Amdocs Research Reveals 90% of Service Providers Believe Generative AI is Critical for Achieving Business Goals, But See Significant Challenges with Implementation

Survey of CSP leaders across the US, Europe and Asia found GenAI implementation still in its preliminary stages; challenges include data quality and regulation

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2024 / Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today released research findings that give a deeper and surprising look into communications service provider (CSP) challenges, opportunities, and concerns around Generative AI (GenAI).

Amdocs commissioned Analysys Mason to carry out the research* titled,"GenAI Challenges and Opportunities." The results from the survey showed that there is a clear understanding among 90% of CSPs of the profound impact GenAI will have on business goals. However, deployment of GenAI is still in its preliminary stages, with just 22% of CSPs having already implemented GenAI solutions, 32% running proof of concepts (PoCs) and 29% looking to explore it in the next 12 months.

Findings from the research include:

CSPs expect significant changes with GenAI: Most respondents expect GenAI to have a high impact across a variety of domains, such as software development (84%), data management (82%), monetization (82%) and network operations (81%).

Specific benefits are expected: Generating new enterprise revenue (51%) and reducing time to market (40%) were leading use cases, followed by improved employee productivity (39%), new consumer revenue opportunities (35%) and improved customer experience (34%).

Automation is an area of critical importance: 75% of survey respondents expect that integrating GenAI with operational systems will expand the range of automated actions and tasks that operational systems can perform.

However, GenAI implementation is a struggle: 84% of CSP Data, AI and IT organizations say they face great challenges in acquiring the capabilities they need to deploy GenAI successfully. 81% consider GenAI integration with business processes as the largest challenge they face.

Most CSPs consider data quality, LLM (large language model) training and regulatory compliance as being the most challenging hurdles to overcome: Almost half (45%) of CSPs said alignment with compliance, privacy and security regulations were the biggest challenge, followed by training LLMs with telco specific data (43%), and access to high quality data (40%).

The path forward: Almost three-quarters (74%) of respondents are exploring what it takes to build their own GenAI platform. Further, 42% are using professional services providers to implement specific telecom use cases. Additionally, 84% of CSPs are expecting to deploy GenAI as an embedded feature via a vendor's B/OSS applications.

"Some CSPs are even implementing or considering building their own large language models (LLMs). However, building these platforms internally can be slow and costly, especially when skills and resources are scarce, at this point in the market, These CSPs will have to undertake the training and fine tuning of these models for the telecom environment on their own and this can present challenges if they do not have the required skillset in-house," said Adaora Okeleke, Principal Analyst, Analysys Mason. "Adopting a specialized telco-focused LLM platform from a single vendor that consolidates capabilities from multiple LLM providers can accelerate adoption. Once generative AI becomes an integral part of core business processes, it has the potential to bring additional value and can transform CSPs' performance, speed, and operating costs."

"GenAI relies on a vast array of web data, but it lacks access to the data associated with the telecom technology ecosystem, creating a crucial gap and lack of context. To address this challenge, expertise is required to unlock access to pertinent telco data sources, comprehend the intricate telecom taxonomy, and draw necessary, correct conclusions," said Gil Rosen, Chief Marketing Officer at Amdocs. "Through Amdocs' amAIz TelcoGPT platform, CSPs can seamlessly incorporate GenAI to enhance network efficiency, elevate customer service, and drive overall business improvement. Additionally, they can effectively manage costs, security, scalability, and efficiency while optimizing use of tokens."

Amdocs recently unveiled new capabilities of its GenAI platform, amAIz, which combines carrier-grade architecture, leveraging hyperscalers' and open-source technology with large language models embedded into monetization, experience, business, and operational systems. This enables CSPs to benefit from the immense potential of GenAI, including telco-native copilots, innovative use cases, and business efficiencies, along with flexibility, security, and compliance.

*Survey of 114 CSP leaders in North America, Europe, and Asia, who are responsible for their organization's plans and deployment of GenAI.

About Amdocs

Amdocs helps those who build the future to make it amazing. With our market-leading portfolio of software products and services, we unlock our customers' innovative potential, empowering them to provide next-generation communication and media experiences for both the individual end user and enterprise customers. Our approximately 29,000 employees around the globe are here to accelerate service providers' migration to the cloud, enable them to differentiate in the 5G era, and digitalize and automate their operations. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.89 billion in fiscal 2023. For more information, visit www.amdocs.com

