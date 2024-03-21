Biotricity, Inc.: Biotricity Partners with Health Aid Africa to Provide Complementary Heart Health Screenings at Allegiant Stadium Concert

REDWOOD CITY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2024 / Biotricity Inc. (Nasdaq:BTCY) ("Biotricity" or the "Company"), a leading Technology-as-a-Service (TaaS) company revolutionizing the medical diagnostic and consumer healthcare field, announces it partnership with Health Aid Africa, one of the most highly anticipated charity concerts for healthcare access and awareness.

Experience the rhythm of life like never before at the Health Aid Africa charity concert, where the thrill of music meets the heart of wellness, thanks to a pioneering partnership with Biotricity Inc. Set against the backdrop of the world's most renowned stadium, this event offers more than just spectacular musical acts-it presents a life-saving opportunity. Engage with Biotricity's cutting-edge wearable heart monitors and state-of-the-art diagnostic tools to receive invaluable heart health insights.

This collaboration marks a significant leap forward in making sophisticated cardiac care accessible to all. Join us in a celebration that transcends entertainment, empowering you to connect with your heart's health while losing yourself in the rhythm of inspiring performances. Don't miss this unique blend of exhilaration and enlightenment-your ticket to the concert is also your key to a healthier heart.

The Health Aid Africa concert, a pioneering initiative to fund an innovative hospital equipped with the latest in health technology, promises to bring quality medical care to those in underserved areas. This grand endeavor is led by Eddie Tantoco & Elora Tran of Eye on Channel, Dustin Salinas of Rasha LTD Inc., and Andre Roberson of the Power of One Foundation, showcasing a remarkable blend of healthcare, technology, and philanthropy. Set to take place at the magnificent Allegiant Stadium, with a seating capacity of 65,000, the event is also geared to captivate billions across the globe through live stream and broadcast channels. The production will be enhanced with live-streaming talent cutaways, bridging continents from Africa to Asia, Europe, Australia, Singapore, the UK, and beyond, ensuring a truly global experience. By being part of this monumental event, you're not just witnessing a spectacular showcase of music and technology; you're supporting a noble cause that extends far beyond the concert's final note. Join us in this transformative journey to uplift and provide for those who need it most.

Dr. Jere Rivera-Dugenio of Rasha LTD Inc. will contribute significantly by providing a Rasha dome and the JustGoingViral platform. The Rasha dome will serve as a vital preparatory space for performers, ensuring they are in optimal condition before their stage appearances. The JustGoingViral platform is an integrated business solution powered by the leading marketing tools and AI, guaranteeing that news of the heart health screening initiative reaches a wide audience.

Further amplifying Health Aid Africa's impact, Silicon Valley HQ, will provide free upskilling opportunities - including webinars and mentorship - to empower the next generation of African students and entrepreneurs. SiliconValleyHQ is a virtual ecosystem that provides proprietary startup templates, mentorship access to 150+ experts, industry insights and a virtual acceleration program.

Elevate your brand at the Health Aid Africa concert, a unique blend of music, wellness, and philanthropy. This high-profile event offers your brand unparalleled exposure to millions worldwide and a direct connection with a diverse, engaged audience. By sponsoring, your brand will not only be showcased across global platforms but will also align with a powerful cause, enhancing your corporate image. Participate in interactive booths, product demos, and direct consumer engagement in a vibrant, feel-good environment.

Join us in making a significant impact while placing your brand at the heart of innovation and compassion. Be more than a logo; be a leader in change with https://healthaidafrica.com

For Investors interested in learning more about Biotricity, its robust revenue trajectory, and its comprehensive suite of medical diagnostic and consumer healthcare technologies, visit www.biotricity.com/investors.

About Biotricity

Biotricity is transforming the healthcare market by bridging the gap in remote monitoring and chronic care management with a focus on cardiology. Physicians and patients trust Biotricity's unparalleled standard for preventive and personal care, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for chronic conditions. The company develops comprehensive remote health monitoring solutions for the medical and consumer markets. To learn more, visit www.biotricity.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

