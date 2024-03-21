Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 21.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Nach Gewinnmitnahmen bietet diese Aktie eine neue Gewinnchance
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 889290 | ISIN: US29364G1031 | Ticker-Symbol: ETY
Tradegate
21.03.24
18:21 Uhr
95,50 Euro
+1,00
+1,06 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
ENTERGY CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ENTERGY CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
95,5096,0020:17
95,5096,0020:14
ACCESSWIRE
21.03.2024 | 20:02
63 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Entergy Corporation: Running With Purpose, Entergy Employee Races for The Power to Care

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2024 / Entergy Corporation

Amid starting a new job, moving from Texas to Louisiana and juggling the ever-changing challenges that presented themselves due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, there remained one point of consistent focus for Thomas Green in 2022: the next race. In just one year, Green completed the Houston Marathon in January, IRONMAN Texas in April, the Montreal Marathon in September and IRONMAN Florida in November.

For Green, during his most accomplished year, it was all about tackling the next goal and building his best self. Now, having qualified for the biggest race of his life in 2024, he is laser-focused on making the biggest difference possible for those around him.

"I can't change the world, if I don't start in my community," said Green. "What better place to start than with my peers, co-workers, family, friends and the people they interact with every day?"

On April 15, Green will be running in the Boston Marathon and supporting an important cause for the company he works for and his community. Sporting a "The Power to Care" running shirt, the Entergy project controls analyst has decided to make a pledge and draw awareness to Entergy's program that provides emergency bill payment assistance to older adults and customers with disabilities in their time of need.

"We are so appreciative that Thomas is using his platform to support the community and raise funds for our most vulnerable customers," said Patty Riddlebarger, Entergy's vice president of corporate social responsibility, adding that the company will contribute a 100% match to all funds raised by Green with a donation to The Power to Care program.

"With the impact and reach of Entergy, this is a cause that will provide so much help for people that truly need assistance," added Green.

To contribute to Green's cause before and after the race, click here and select "marathon" under "How did you hear about The Power to Care?"

Read more about Green's mission here.



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Entergy Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Entergy Corporation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/entergy-corporation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Entergy Corporation



View the original press release on accesswire.com

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.