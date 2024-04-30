Entergy Corporation: Giving Back Takes Us Forward: A Look at Entergy Mississippi's Centennial

Employees exceed previous year's volunteer hours

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2024 / Entergy Corporation

At the top of 2023, Entergy Mississippi set a big goal for itself. With April marking 100 years since the utility began serving the state, 'the power of 100' became the backdrop for its volunteerism and community-centered efforts. The company kicked off the centennial celebration by partnering with local organizations to provide nutritional meals to families in need, and energy efficiency kits to help customers lower their power usage and bills.

A year later, employees proudly exceeded their goal of providing 100,000 meals to families across its service area, in partnership with Extra Table. Volunteers eagerly bagged red beans and rice meals at two significant events for both Entergy Mississippi and the non-profit organization; collected non-perishable items and supplies for customers who were impacted by the devastating March tornadoes in the Mississippi Delta; and gathered nearly 500 jars of peanut butter to stock food pantries across the state.

'The power of 100' also touched communities across Mississippi with the help of Boss Lady Workforce Development Inc. New Horizon Ministries, Southwest Mississippi Opportunity, Mississippi Food Network, Gateway Rescue Mission, Stewpot Community Services, and We Will Go. Employees worked alongside these community action agencies to serve more than 3,150 meals.

"We believe in taking care of our customers and the communities we serve - where our employees also live and work. We must give back to our neighbors, in order to power Mississippi for generations to come," said Haley Fisackerly, president and CEO of Entergy Mississippi.

In 2023, Entergy Mississippi employees dedicated 18,792 hours at 120 volunteer events within communities across the service area - surpassing the previous year's record by more than 800 hours. The amount of time serving in the communities equates to $597,596 of hours on the clock.

With 2023 being the hottest year recorded, the company was able to provide customers who would be using more power to keep cool, tools to help lower their energy bills. Entergy Mississippi distributed more than 25,000 energy efficiency throughout the centennial. These free kits include easy-to-install money-saving products; and combined with online savings tools, can save up to $300 annually on energy bills.

"I can't thank our employees enough for the enthusiasm they have for volunteering," said Valarie Mabry, public affairs analyst. Mabry manages Entergy Mississippi's volunteerism efforts. "Our 100th anniversary will be remembered as a remarkable year for the company because of the collaborative spirit our employees brought to the organizations in which we partnered. That attitude is what made all of this possible!"

