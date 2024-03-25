

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) filed its preliminary proxy materials with the SEC in connection with its 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. Also, the Board has nominated 12 directors to stand for election at the Annual Meeting. The Crown Castle Board unanimously recommended shareholders to vote for only the twelve nominees proposed by the Board of Directors.



The Board of Directors stated that it does not endorse Boots Group's nominees or Boots Group's By-Laws Proposal and unanimously recommended shareholders discard any proxy materials from Boots Group.



