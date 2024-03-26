Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 26.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Innocan und der Meilenstein für die FDA-Zulassung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2ADY1 | ISIN: SE0007789409 | Ticker-Symbol: 7XB
München
26.03.24
11:27 Uhr
0,028 Euro
+0,000
+0,72 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
XBRANE BIOPHARMA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
XBRANE BIOPHARMA AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
26.03.2024 | 13:46
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Xbrane Biopharma AB TO 1

At the request of Xbrane Biopharma AB, Xbrane Biopharma equity rights will be
traded on First North Growth Market as from March 27, 2024. 



Security name: Xbrane Biopharma AB TO 1
----------------------------------------
Short name:   XBRANE TO 1       
----------------------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0021515087      
----------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  329544         
----------------------------------------



                                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Terms: One (1) warrant series TO 1 entitles the rights to subscribe for one (1)
     new share in the Company at a subscription price of SEK 0.29.     
     Subscription of shares by exercise of warrants series TO 1 will take  
     place during the period from and including 2 December 2024 up to and  
     including 16 December 2024                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscr December 2, 2024 - December 16, 2024                  
iption                                     
 perio                                     
d:                                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last  December 12, 2024                            
 tradi                                     
ng                                       
 day:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl
Jetzt hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.