Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Xbrane Biopharma AB TO 1

At the request of Xbrane Biopharma AB, Xbrane Biopharma equity rights will be traded on First North Growth Market as from March 27, 2024. Security name: Xbrane Biopharma AB TO 1 ---------------------------------------- Short name: XBRANE TO 1 ---------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0021515087 ---------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 329544 ---------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Terms: One (1) warrant series TO 1 entitles the rights to subscribe for one (1) new share in the Company at a subscription price of SEK 0.29. Subscription of shares by exercise of warrants series TO 1 will take place during the period from and including 2 December 2024 up to and including 16 December 2024 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscr December 2, 2024 - December 16, 2024 iption perio d: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last December 12, 2024 tradi ng day: --------------------------------------------------------------------------------