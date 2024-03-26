ESE Entertainment Inc.: Metapro and ESE Entertainment to launch Sales Initiative in Web3 Gaming Expansion

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2024 / ESE Entertainment Inc. (TSXV:ESE)(OTCQX:ENTEF) ("ESE" or the "Company"), a gaming company that provides a range of services to leading video game developers and publishers, is pleased to announce an update in its partnership with Metapro.

ESE and Metapro are set to extend their partnership, following Metapro's successful $4 million sales of Metapro protocol license over the past 14 months. In April 2024, backed by the adept Hive sales team, Metapro is targeting a $200 million USD sales initiative for Metapro protocol licenses over the next two years. Under the partnership, ESE will provide technology and marketing services in connection with the promotion of Metapro's protocol licenses. ESE will use its technology and marketing expertise to support the growth of the Metapro ecosystem and the adoption of the same by video game and blockchain developer communities.

The launch of Metapro protocol licenses marks a key point in web3 gaming, indicating the beginning of Metapro's worldwide expansion, which has been underpinned by nearly three years of robust support from the ESE team.

The initiative's success is largely attributed to the market's enthusiastic response, driven by a keen interest in the development of infrastructure for the rapidly growing web3 gaming industry. Metapro has decisively entered this space with an extensive array of services covering both game distribution and the onboarding of new players.

Hive's CEO, Konstantinos Bakalis commented on the completed sales round and future plans, "The first 14-month sales cycle tested our unique sales model with progressive pricing. During this time, we developed and fine-tuned our sales strategies, positioning us to optimistically forecast the upcoming major sales phase of Metapro protocol licenses."

Metapro's CEO, Michal Bartczak, provided insights into the collaboration with ESE, "No sale could succeed without strong marketing and event support. Our partnership with ESE Entertainment enabled us to stage one of the largest web3 esports events in Central Europe, laying the groundwork for more expansive global initiatives."

Konrad Wasiela, CEO of ESE, commented, "This partnership between ESE and Metapro, marked by our previous successes, is just the beginning. Metapro's target for $200 million in sales in their upcoming protocol license round is a testament to their ambitious vision for the web3 gaming sector. We are proud to be supporting this innovative company and paving the way for gaming infrastructure. This is a pivotal moment for both our companies and the industry at large, as we work towards creating a more immersive and expansive gaming world."

The partnership between Metapro and ESE is not only about expanding Metapro's footprint but also about co-creating a value-rich experience for the web3 esports community, highlighting the industry's collective shift towards an innovative gaming future.

About Metapro

Metapro is a leading technology enterprise at the forefront of the web3 gaming sector. The company provides comprehensive web3 gaming solutions, specializing in the creation, management, and distribution of digital assets through advanced blockchain technology and a network of distributed databases. Beyond its core services, Metapro innovates with its proprietary Metapro Protocol, NFTma for NFT integration, secure digital gaming wallet and its Omnichannel Gaming Platform to enhance the gaming experience globally. Metapro is committed to evolving the gaming landscape by empowering asset integration across games and applications. | www.metapro.one

About ESE Entertainment Inc.

ESE is a global technology company focused on gaming. The Company provides a range of services to leading video game developers, publishers, and brands by providing technology, infrastructure, and fan engagement services internationally. ESE also operates its own ecommerce channels, esports teams, and gaming leagues. | www.esegaming.com

