CNH Industrial: CNH's CSR Excellence at IIT Madras Summit 2024

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2024 / CNH was recognized for its corporate social responsibility (CSR) work at the IIT Madras CSR Summit and Awards on February 17, 2024. The event, titled 'Building India 2047 - Tech for a Better Tomorrow,' brought together leaders from over 60 companies to talk about the role technology can play in creating a better future.

Kavita Sah, India CSR lead accepted the award on behalf of CNH. The award recognized the company's efforts for the Sustainable Environment Solution initiative. This project focuses on reducing crop stubble burning by using baling. Started in 2017 in Kallar Majri, Punjab, and it is now in 16 locations across several states, due to partnerships with respected institutions and NGOs.

By 2023, the project had baled over 23,000 tons of paddy straw, cutting CO2 emissions by nearly 41,000 tons. Dr. Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, the Minister of Information Technology and Digital Services of Tamil Nadu, presented the award to CNH. The company beat over 100 other entries to win the award, which was judged on social impact, scalability, sustainability, and innovation. The jury was made up of university professors and business leaders. This recognition isn't just about past success. Receiving this award is a testament to CNH's ongoing commitment to creating a more sustainable future with their CSR projects.



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CNH Industrial on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: CNH Industrial

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cnh-industrial

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CNH Industrial

View the original press release on accesswire.com