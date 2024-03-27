Anzeige
WKN: A14W4W | ISIN: SE0007577895 | Ticker-Symbol: 6Y4
Frankfurt
27.03.24
08:07 Uhr
1,236 Euro
-0,032
-2,52 %
ACCESSWIRE
27.03.2024 | 08:26
Vicore Pharma Holding: Vicore Publishes the Annual Report for 2023

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2024 / Vicore Pharma Holding (STO:VICO) Stockholm, March 27, 2024 - Vicore Pharma Holding AB (publ), unlocking the potential of a new class of drug candidates, angiotensin II type 2 receptor agonists (ATRAGs), today announced the publication of the Annual Report for the financial year 2023.

The Annual Report for the financial year 2023 is available on the company's website: https://vicorepharma.com/investors/financial-reports/

For further information, please contact:
Hans Jeppsson, CFO, tel: +46 70 553 14 65, hans.jeppsson@vicorepharma.com

About Vicore Pharma Holding AB (publ)
Vicore is an innovative clinical-stage pharmaceutical company unlocking the potential of a new class of drugs with disease-modifying potential. The company is establishing a portfolio in respiratory diseases, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). C21 is a first-in-class orally available small molecule angiotensin II type 2 receptor agonist (ATRAG) currently in phase 2a development for IPF. Almee (an investigational medical device in clinical development) is a digital therapeutic based on cognitive behavioral therapy created to address the psychological impact of living with pulmonary fibrosis. Using its unique expertise in ATRAG chemistry and biology, Vicore is further fueling its pipeline with several new therapies across additional potential indications. The company's shares (VICO) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's main market. For more information, see www.vicorepharma.com.

This information is information that Vicore Pharma Holding is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2024-03-27 08:00 CET.

Attachments
Vicore Annual Report 2023

SOURCE: Vicore Pharma Holding



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
