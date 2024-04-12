Anzeige
Freitag, 12.04.2024
X-Leak: Jetzt der Mega-Meilenstein - Kurseskalation vorprogrammiert?
WKN: A14W4W | ISIN: SE0007577895
09.04.24
1,608 Euro
+0,050
+3,21 %
ACCESSWIRE
12.04.2024
Vicore Pharma Holding: Vicore to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2024 / Vicore Pharma Holding (STO:VICO) Stockholm, April 12, 2024 - Vicore Pharma Holding AB (publ), unlocking the potential of a new class of drug candidates, angiotensin II type 2 receptor agonists (ATRAGs), today announced participation in the following investor conferences:

  • Kempen Life Sciences Conference

Location: Amsterdam, Holland
Date: April 16
Company Participants: Hans Jeppsson, CFO, and Bertil Lindmark, CMO

  • Aktiespararna - Digital Temadag - Life Science

Location: Virtual
Presenter: Mikael Nygård, VP Operations and Corporate Strategy
Presentation Date and Time: April 17 at 9:20 AM ET/3:20 PM CET
Webcast: https://www.aktiespararna.se/aktiviteter/digital-temadag---life-science-47005

For further information, please contact:
Ahmed Mousa, CEO, tel: +1 607 437 0235, ahmed.mousa@vicorepharma.com
Hans Jeppsson, CFO, tel: +46 70 553 14 65, hans.jeppsson@vicorepharma.com

This information was submitted for publication on April 12, 2024, at 11:00 CET.

About Vicore Pharma Holding AB (publ)
Vicore is an innovative clinical-stage pharmaceutical company unlocking the potential of a new class of drugs with disease-modifying potential. The company is establishing a portfolio in respiratory diseases, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). Buloxibutid (C21) is a first-in-class orally available small molecule angiotensin II type 2 receptor agonist (ATRAG) currently in phase 2a development for IPF. Almee (an investigational medical device in clinical development) is a digital therapeutic based on cognitive behavioral therapy created to address the psychological impact of living with pulmonary fibrosis. Almee has received Breakthrough Device Designation from the FDA, reflecting its potential to have transformative impact. Using its unique expertise in ATRAG chemistry and biology, Vicore is further fueling its pipeline with several new therapies across additional potential indications. The company's shares (VICO) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's main market. For more information, see www.vicorepharma.com .

Attachments
Vicore to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SOURCE: Vicore Pharma Holding



View the original press release on accesswire.com

