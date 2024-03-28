Vicore Pharma Holding: Vicore Announces Presentations at the 2024 American Thoracic Society International Conference

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2024 / Vicore Pharma Holding (STO:VICO)

Sessions at ATS to include an oral late-breaking presentation of the final results from the Phase 2a AIR trial of buloxibutid (C21) in IPF

Additional presentations include preclinical and translational data reflecting the potency of buloxibutid's upstream mechanism of action as well as the design of the upcoming Phase 2b ASPIRE trial

Vicore also to be featured in a poster presentation at the ATS Respiratory Innovation Summit

Stockholm, March 28, 2024 - Vicore Pharma Holding AB (publ), unlocking the potential of a new class of drug candidates, angiotensin II type 2 receptor agonists (ATRAGs ), today announced multiple presentations at the 2024 American Thoracic Society (ATS) International Conference, including an oral late-breaking presentation of the final Phase 2a AIR data of buloxibutid in patients suffering from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

"We are pleased to showcase a series of presentations at the upcoming ATS International Conference," said Ahmed Mousa , Chief Executive Officer of Vicore Pharma. "In addition to the final Phase 2a AIR data, these presentations will highlight the power of our upstream tissue repair mechanism and provide further details on our planned Phase 2b ASPIRE trial of buloxibutid in IPF."

"In the previously disclosed interim results of the Phase 2a AIR trial, buloxibutid demonstrated the ability to stabilize and subsequently improve lung function as measured by forced vital capacity, in individuals with the life-shortening disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis" said Toby Maher , MD, Professor of Medicine and Director of Interstitial Lung Disease at Keck School of Medicine, University of Southern California. "I'm very much looking forward to presenting the final data at the ATS conference in May which will include all patients treated for up to 36 weeks with this promising therapy."

Vicore's abstracts for the conference are available on the ATS's 2024 online program:

Oral, Late-Breaking Presentation

Mini Symposium A18: Fixing What's Broken: Novel Therapeutics for Lung Remodeling

Date: Sunday May 19, 2024

Presentation Time: 10:39 AM PT

Location: San Diego Convention Center, Room 8

Abstract: Buloxibutid, a Novel Angiotensin II Type 2 Receptor Agonist, Stabilized and Improved Lung Function in Individuals with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis in the 36-week Phase 2 AIR Trial

Poster Presentation

Poster Discussion Session B30: Scarred for Life: Translational Research in Interstitial Abnormalities and Lung Fibrosis

Date: Monday May 20, 2024

Presentation Time: 9:15 AM PT

Location: San Diego Convention Center, Room 31A-C

Abstract: Deciphering the Clinical Efficacy Mechanisms of Buloxibutid in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis

Poster Presentation

Thematic Poster Session B48: New Treatments in Diffuse Parenchymal Lung Disease

Date: Monday May 20, 2024

Presentation Time: 11:30 AM PT

Location: San Diego Convention Center, TDP07

Abstract: Crafting a Patient-focused Phase 2b Trial (ASPIRE) to Evaluate Efficacy and Safety of Buloxibutid in Individuals with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF)

In addition to these presentations, Vicore will be featured as a poster presented at the ATS 2024 Respiratory Innovation Summit , a meeting attracting representatives from pharma business development, venture capital, government, academia, and clinical medicine, on May 17, 2024. The poster will outline the current understanding of the role of angiotensin II type 2 receptor agonism in IPF and the clinical development program for buloxibutid.

For further information, please contact:

Ahmed Mousa, CEO, tel: +1 607 437 0235, ahmed.mousa@vicorepharma.com

Hans Jeppsson, CFO, tel: +46 70 553 14 65, hans.jeppsson@vicorepharma.com

This information was submitted for publication on March 28, 2024, at 08:00 CET.

About Vicore Pharma Holding AB (publ)

Vicore is an innovative clinical-stage pharmaceutical company unlocking the potential of a new class of drugs with disease-modifying potential. The company is establishing a portfolio in respiratory diseases, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). Buloxibutid (C21) is a first-in-class orally available small molecule angiotensin II type 2 receptor agonist (ATRAG) currently in phase 2a development for IPF. Almee (an investigational medical device in clinical development) is a digital therapeutic based on cognitive behavioral therapy created to address the psychological impact of living with pulmonary fibrosis. Almee has received Breakthrough Device Designation from the FDA, reflecting its potential to have transformative impact. Using its unique expertise in ATRAG chemistry and biology, Vicore is further fueling its pipeline with several new therapies across additional potential indications. The company's shares (VICO) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's main market. For more information, see www.vicorepharma.com.

About the AIR trial

AIR is a single arm Phase 2a trial of buloxibutid in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). The trial includes centrally read high resolution computerized tomography (HRCT) to establish the diagnosis of IPF and spirometry in line with American Thoracic Society (ATS) protocols to measure forced vital capacity (FVC), the regulatory endpoint central to approval of therapeutics in IPF. In a previously reported interim analysis, patients on buloxibutid showed stabilization and subsequently improvement in lung function as measured by FVC over the 36 week dosing period.

Attachments

Vicore Announces Presentations at the 2024 American Thoracic Society International Conference

SOURCE: Vicore Pharma Holding

View the original press release on accesswire.com