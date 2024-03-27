

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Builders' merchant Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) Wednesday said its Chief Executive Officer Nick Roberts will step down.



'The Board and Nick are aligned that now is the right time to search for a new leader to take the business forward and the Nominations Committee is currently undertaking a thorough search process for Nick's successor. Nick has agreed to remain in role until a successor is identified,' the company said in a statement.



