Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 28.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Spezial am Donnerstag: Rallye II. - Neuer Anstoß, News und was die Börsencommunity jetzt nicht verpassen will…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JS1K | ISIN: IE00B4Q5ZN47 | Ticker-Symbol: J7Z
Tradegate
28.03.24
14:46 Uhr
111,90 Euro
+0,10
+0,09 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
111,60112,2516:10
111,60112,2516:10
ACCESSWIRE
28.03.2024 | 15:26
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals: Cancer and the Combination Approach

Oncology is a tricky sector in which to innovate, but we can start by optimizing existing combination approaches

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2024 / Jazz Pharmaceuticals

By Liz Henderson

Liz Henderson, Sr. Vice President Technical Operations at Jazz Pharmaceuticals discusses pioneering innovation in oncology and the importance of the manufacturing infrastructure to help achieve drug development goals.

Originally published by the Medicine Maker

Historically, innovation in the pharmaceutical industry has centered around the discovery of active pharmaceutical ingredients. A new, potentially life-saving treatment, however, can only make a difference if physicians can access a reliable supply. Drug shortages in oncology are not new. The global COVID-19 pandemic saw an increase in critical supply chain issues in the manufacture of drugs, which even further underscored the need for continued advancements in the manufacturing of oncology medicines.

Continue reading here

Credit: Author supplied


View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Jazz Pharmaceuticals on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/jazz-pharmaceuticals
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Jazz Pharmaceuticals



View the original press release on accesswire.com

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl
Jetzt hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.