

CANONSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Monday, Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (OCUP) announced the commercial launch of Ryzumvi, a 0.75% phentolamine ophthalmic solution in the United States by its partner Viatris Inc. (VTRS).



Ryzumvi is an anti-microbial preservative-free, topical eye drop formulation indicated for pharmacologically-induced mydriasis produced by adrenergic agonists or parasympatholytic agents.



Ocuphire holds a global license agreement with Viatris for the co-development and commercialization of Ryzumvi. As per the agreement, Ocuphire stands to receive regulatory and commercial milestones, along with royalties.



