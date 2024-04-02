The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 02.04.2024
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 02.04.2024
Aktien
1 US0126532003 Albemarle Corp. PREF A
2 US7731221062 Rocket Lab USA Inc.
3 US81730H1095 SentinelOne Inc.
4 CA74275P1071 Prismo Metals Inc.
5 US13916V1070 Capcom Co. Ltd. ADR
6 JP3152910000 Integral Corp.
7 US50048H1014 KONE Oyj ADR
8 US72942G2030 Pluri Inc.
9 GB00BPCTRB97 REACT Group PLC
10 US81751A1088 Serina Therapeutics Inc.
Anleihen
1 USU37818BQ06 Glencore Funding LLC
2 USU37818BR88 Glencore Funding LLC
3 USU6408XAL39 Nestlé Capital Corp.
4 USG8267GAF57 Smurfit Kappa Treasury PUC
5 US89115A2Y74 The Toronto-Dominion Bank
6 DE000A382517 Solarnative GmbH
7 BE6350792089 Solvay S.A.
8 BE6350791073 Solvay S.A.
9 XS2796587280 Lloyds Banking Group PLC
10 DE000NLB41E9 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-
11 US744573AZ90 Public Service Enterprise Group Inc.
12 US744573AY26 Public Service Enterprise Group Inc.
13 US91282CKH33 United States of America
14 XS2782119916 The Toronto-Dominion Bank
15 XS2782117464 The Toronto-Dominion Bank
16 USU37818BM91 Glencore Funding LLC
17 USU37818BN74 Glencore Funding LLC
18 DE000HLB55K8 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
19 US748148M915 Quebec, Provinz
20 US89115A2W19 The Toronto-Dominion Bank
