ARway Corporation: ARway.ai Announces Successful Deployment of AR Wayfinding and Smart Campus Activation With Deutsche Telekom AG & The Prestigious Institut für Innovations- und Informationsmanagement , University of Applied Sciences Brandenburg

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2024 / ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision is pleased to the successful deployment of an innovative AR navigation system within the 5G campus network built by Deutsche Telekom AG on the Brandenburg University of Applied Sciences campus in Germany. The fully funded partnership with the Brandenburg University of Applied Sciences and its prestigious institute ifii (institute for innovation and information management) originally announced in October 2023, revolutionizes the way faculty and visitors experience the university campus, providing a seamless and intuitive AR experience and AR-powered navigation. As part of their 2024 roadmap, the university will implement, evaluate and publish research on over 20 different use cases with ARway's technology, highlighting the depth of this collaboration.

Key components of deployment include:

State-of-the-art 5G technology campus: With Deutsche Telekom, ARway is leading the development of a state-of-the-art 5G testbed on the university campus. This will ensure high-speed connectivity and low-latency data transmission, enabling advanced AR capabilities. This deployment integrates cutting-edge 5G and WiFi 6 technologies, marking a new era of digital innovation and user experience. The utilization of the latest 5G technology in the campus network built by the Deutsche Telekom to provide seamless, high-speed, and real-time navigation and information services. The collaboration positions the Brandenburg University of Applied Sciences, Deutsche Telekom and ARway at the forefront of technological advancement in educational environments.

Learn more about the project with Deutsche Telekom: click here

Prototype Development: ARway has successfully built and deployed a cutting-edge prototype of AR navigation for the Brandenburg University of Applied Sciences campus. This prototype has successfully served as a model for future campus-wide implementation that will roll-out throughout 2024.

Research and Evaluation of AR Navigation: With the deployment complete, Brandenburg University of Applied Sciences is launching research projects focused on user experiences in AR navigation, supported by the superior bandwidth and lower latency of 5G and WiFi 6 technologies. This includes seamless transitions between indoor and outdoor environments, ensuring a user-friendly experience. The findings from these projects are expected to be shared globally, contributing significantly to the body of knowledge in AR applications and digital navigation.

A significant number of master's students are conducting their theses on AR, leveraging the new system for their research. This academic involvement underscores the system's role not only as a navigational tool but also as a platform for academic and technological exploration.

Looking Forward

The successful deployment of this advanced AR navigation system, combined with the research and academic projects it supports, underscores the commitment of ARway, Brandenburg University of Applied Sciences, and Deutsche Telekom to driving innovation and excellence in technology and education. The Company anticipates this project will set new standards for digital campus experiences and open new pathways for the application of AR and 5G technologies in various sectors.



About ARway.ai

ARway.ai (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is a spatial computing platform powered by artificial intelligence (AI) providing an array of augmented reality (AR) experiences for indoor spaces. ARway's breakthrough no-code no-beacon IPN allows for the easy creation of navigation, tours, information sharing, notifications, advertising and gamification. ARway works seamlessly as a cross platform solution on iOS/ Android. ARway's technology is optimized for both mobile devices and AR glasses: Apple's Vision Pro, Magic Leap and Microsoft's HoloLens. ARway has unlimited use cases for augmenting physical spaces, making it a valuable tool for creators, brands and companies in various industries. The complete ARway platform includes: the Web Creator Studio, the ARwayKit Software Development Kit (SDK) and a mobile app for iOs and Android.

Nextech 3D.ai

On October 26, 2022, ARway.ai. was spun-out from its parent Company, Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:1SS). Nextech retained a control ownership in ARway.ai. with 13 million shares, or a 50% stake. Nextech3D.ai is a Generative AI powered 3D modeling Company and leading provider of augmented reality ("AR") experience technologies and 3D model services. Nextech's AI-powered 3D modeling platform, "ARitize3D" has contracts with; AMZN, KSS, CB2, Genuine Parts & many others. To learn more about Nextech3D.ai, visit www.nextechar.com.

SOURCE: ARway Corporation

View the original press release on accesswire.com