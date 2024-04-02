Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 02.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Achtung Mega-News! Innocan Pharma präsentiert Umsatz- und Gewinnexplosion!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PS6Y | ISIN: GB00BKBS0353 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EVEREST GLOBAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EVEREST GLOBAL PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
02.04.2024 | 14:30
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Everest Global Plc - Notice of AGM

Everest Global Plc - Notice of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 02

2 April 2024

EverestGlobalplc

("EG" or the "Company")

NoticeofAnnual GeneralMeeting

Everest Global Plc announces that its Notice of Annual General Meeting ("AGM") and Form of Proxy ("Proxy"), has been posted to shareholders.

Both the Notice of AGM and the Proxy will shortly be uploaded to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available at: www.fca.org.uk/markets/primary-markets/regulatory-disclosures/national-storage-mechanism .

These documents, are also available on the Company's website at: www.everestglobalplc.com and in hard copy to shareholders upon request to the Company Secretary at the offices of Keystone law, 1st Floor, 48 Chancery Lane, London, WC2A 1JF.

The Company's AGM will be held at the offices of Keystone law, 1st Floor, 48 Chancery Lane, London, WC2A 1JF at 11am on 25 April 2024.

The Directors of the Company take responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

For further information please contact the following:

EverestGlobalplc

Andy Sui, Chief Executive Officer

+44 (0) 776 775 1787

Rob Scott, Non-Executive Director

+27 (0)84 6006 001

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP

Jo Turner / Emily Staples

+44 (0) 20 7213 0885 / +44 (0)20 7213 0897



Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl
Jetzt hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.