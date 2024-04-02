Everest Global Plc - Notice of AGM

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 02

2 April 2024

EverestGlobalplc

("EG" or the "Company")

NoticeofAnnual GeneralMeeting

Everest Global Plc announces that its Notice of Annual General Meeting ("AGM") and Form of Proxy ("Proxy"), has been posted to shareholders.

Both the Notice of AGM and the Proxy will shortly be uploaded to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available at: www.fca.org.uk/markets/primary-markets/regulatory-disclosures/national- storage-mechanism .

These documents, are also available on the Company's website at: www.everestglobalplc.com and in hard copy to shareholders upon request to the Company Secretary at the offices of Keystone law, 1st Floor, 48 Chancery Lane, London, WC2A 1JF.

The Company's AGM will be held at the offices of Keystone law, 1st Floor, 48 Chancery Lane, London, WC2A 1JF at 11am on 25 April 2024.

The Directors of the Company take responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

For further information please contact the following: EverestGlobalplc Andy Sui, Chief Executive Officer +44 (0) 776 775 1787 Rob Scott, Non-Executive Director +27 (0)84 6006 001 Cairn Financial Advisers LLP Jo Turner / Emily Staples +44 (0) 20 7213 0885 / +44 (0)20 7213 0897



