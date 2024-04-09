Everest Global Plc - Acquisition

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 09

09 April 2024

Everest Global plc

("Everest" or the "Company")

Acquisition of 33% of Ace Jumbo Ventures Limited, a Hong Kong Type 9 and Type 4 Licence Holder

The Company is pleased to announce that on 08 April 2024 it entered into a share purchase agreement ("SPA") with Giga Treasure Limited (the "Seller"), to acquire 33 per cent. of the issued share capital of Ace Jumbo Ventures Limited (the "Target") for US$20,000 in cash (the "Transaction"). The Target is the parent company of Giga (Hong Kong) Limited, a company incorporated in Hong Kong which holds a licence to carry out the provision of advice on securities (Type 4 Licence) and a licence to carry out asset management related regulated activities (Type 9 Licence) under the Securities and Futures Ordinance in Hong Kong. (the "Licences"). The Directors of the Company believe that holding an interest in the Licences will help facilitate future fundraisings to be undertaken by the Company from investors based in Hong Kong.

The Directors of the Company take responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

