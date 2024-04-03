Entergy Corporation: Entergy Helps Protect the Environment Through $1M in Grants to Community Partners

20 local environmental partners receive shareholder-funded grants to help create cleaner communities

NEW ORLEANS, LA / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2024 / Entergy Corporation is helping 20 local community partners protect the environment by contributing a combined total of approximately $1 million in shareholder-funded grants through the company's Environmental Initiatives Fund.

"For 23 years, we have dedicated ourselves to partnering with our communities through this fund to identify and support essential projects that protect and enhance the environment," said John Weiss, Entergy's vice president of sustainability and environmental policy. "Our aim is not just to be good environmental stewards, but also to make a lasting impact on the communities we serve."

Entergy's Environmental Initiatives Fund identifies projects or programs that improve the environment by reducing emissions, protecting natural resources, and restoring wetlands and forests. The fund also educates Entergy's customers, employees, communities and owners on the value of natural resources and other environmental improvements.

Recipients of the 2023 Environmental Initiatives Fund grants include:

Baton Rouge Green Association to plant and maintain more than 50 trees on Harding Boulevard in Baton Rouge, Louisiana ($160,000).



2024 applications now open

If you or someone you know has a project idea that promotes conservation, energy efficiency or delivers other environmental benefits, the 2024 Request for Proposals for funding consideration is now open. Submit your environmental project proposal using this application. All proposals must be received by midnight Central time, May 31.

Since 2001, Entergy shareholders have invested nearly $43 million in environmentally beneficial projects and programs through the Environmental Initiatives Fund. The fund also contributes to Entergy's leadership role as an advocate for and contributor to solutions to our most critical environmental challenges.

Learn more about Entergy's Environmental Initiatives Fund on our website.

About Entergy

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) is a Fortune 500 company that powers life for 3 million customers through our operating companies in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. We're investing in the reliability and resilience of the energy system while helping our region transition to cleaner, more efficient energy solutions. With roots in our communities for more than 100 years, Entergy is a nationally recognized leader in sustainability and corporate citizenship. Since 2018, we have delivered more than $100 million in economic benefits each year to local communities through philanthropy, volunteerism and advocacy. Entergy is headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, and has approximately 12,000 employees. Learn more at entergy.com?and follow?@Entergy?on social media. WePowerLife

