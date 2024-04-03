Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 03.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Ausbruch? Innocan Pharma zeigt 6X Umsatz- und Gewinnexplosion!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A401UE | ISIN: SE0021513645 | Ticker-Symbol: 8T00
Frankfurt
03.04.24
09:16 Uhr
0,815 Euro
+0,025
+3,16 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PMD DEVICE SOLUTIONS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PMD DEVICE SOLUTIONS AB 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
03.04.2024 | 10:50
158 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bulletin from the Extraordinary General Meeting of PMD Device Solutions AB held on 3 April 2024

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2024 / PMD Device Solutions (FRA:8T0)(STO:PMDS) PMD Device Solutions AB (publ), held an extraordinary general meeting on Wednesday, 3 April 2024. The main resolutions passed at the meeting were as follows.

Election of new auditor

It was resolved to elect HLB Auditoriet AB as new auditing firm and Martin Gustafsson as new auditor with Mats-Åke Andersson as deputy auditor, for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting.

Determination of the remuneration to the auditor

It was resolved that the remuneration to the auditor shall be paid according to approved invoices.

Information about PMDS

PMDS develops and sells medical products for respiratory monitoring. Its primary product is RespiraSense, a solution used for monitoring respiratory rate to detect deterioration of a patient's general condition early and to avoid preventable respiratory failure and adverse patient outcomes. RespiraSense is, to the PMDS's knowledge, the world's only continuous, motion-tolerant respiratory rate monitor delivering class-leading reliability in measuring respiratory rate. PMDS received FDA approval for RespiraSense in 2022. RespiraSense is a novel technology and today used in 25 hospitals across United Kingdom and Ireland. PMDS seeks to continue increasing its market share in the United Kingdom, with Germany and the United States to follow with initial market access activities.

For additional information, please contact

Myles Murray, CEO

Phone: +353 86 887 4994

E-mail: myles@pmd-solutions.com & for general enquiries investor.relations@pmd-solutions.com

The Company's Certified Adviser is Redeye.

For additional information, please contact

Myles Murray, CEO
Phone: +353 86 887 4994
E-mail: myles@pmd-solutions.com & for general enquiries investor.relations@pmd-solutions.com
The Company's Certified Adviser is Redeye.

Information about PMDS

PMD Device Solutions AB develops and sells medical products for respiratory monitoring in both the hospital and homecare setting. Its primary product is RespiraSense, a solution used for monitoring respiratory rate to support the detection of patient deterioration early and to avoid preventable respiratory failure and adverse patient outcomes. RespiraSense is, to the Company's knowledge, the world's only continuous, motion-tolerant respiratory rate monitor delivering class-leading reliability in measuring respiratory rate. RespiraSense is a novel technology that is commercialised in Europe, the UK, and FDA cleared in the US. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (STO: PMDS).

Attachments

Bulletin from the Extraordinary General Meeting of PMD Device Solutions AB held on 3 April 2024

SOURCE: PMD Device Solutions



View the original press release on accesswire.com

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl
Jetzt hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.