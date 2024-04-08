Anzeige
Montag, 08.04.2024
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
08.04.2024
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 08

8 April 2024

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 175,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 536.677p. The highest price paid per share was 546.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 532.200p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0219% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 510,018,628 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 797,477,345. Rightmove holds 11,558,107 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

1489

536.000

16:21:25

158

536.000

16:21:25

1142

536.000

16:21:25

1562

536.000

16:21:25

1358

536.000

16:21:25

587

536.000

16:19:16

1446

536.000

16:15:26

1301

536.200

16:13:05

138

536.200

16:12:02

806

536.400

16:11:21

495

536.400

16:11:21

145

536.400

16:11:21

1419

535.200

16:07:39

337

535.200

16:07:39

1207

535.200

16:07:39

173

535.200

16:07:39

142

535.200

16:06:22

439

535.200

16:06:22

653

534.800

16:04:10

146

534.800

16:04:10

282

534.600

16:02:31

447

534.600

16:02:31

345

534.600

16:02:31

1368

534.600

16:02:31

32

534.600

16:01:55

194

534.600

16:01:17

120

534.800

16:00:08

153

534.800

16:00:08

384

534.800

16:00:08

323

534.800

16:00:08

613

534.800

16:00:08

142

534.800

16:00:08

732

534.600

15:58:08

1547

534.600

15:53:56

1157

534.800

15:52:07

546

534.800

15:52:07

1345

535.000

15:50:51

375

535.200

15:50:42

330

535.200

15:50:26

223

535.000

15:48:44

1595

535.200

15:44:33

1531

535.000

15:41:00

1591

535.600

15:39:01

592

535.800

15:35:50

1000

535.800

15:35:50

1300

536.000

15:35:36

12

536.000

15:35:36

384

536.000

15:35:36

1608

535.600

15:29:07

1740

535.600

15:29:07

1638

535.600

15:25:40

1692

535.200

15:23:27

1707

534.000

15:13:18

1684

535.000

15:09:38

1506

534.400

15:07:10

150

534.600

15:04:39

1300

534.600

15:04:39

280

534.600

15:04:39

1511

535.200

15:01:20

28

535.200

14:58:46

1542

535.200

14:58:46

1472

535.400

14:57:10

195

535.400

14:57:10

586

535.600

14:55:48

953

535.600

14:55:48

1615

534.600

14:49:59

1475

534.400

14:47:50

1424

533.800

14:44:03

1675

533.600

14:41:52

1427

534.200

14:38:42

461

534.200

14:36:42

1197

534.200

14:36:42

1648

534.200

14:33:42

1644

535.000

14:31:59

1544

536.200

14:31:18

140

536.200

14:31:18

1479

536.600

14:28:42

1287

537.000

14:24:36

386

537.000

14:24:36

1600

537.200

14:17:38

1461

538.200

14:13:15

1667

538.400

14:10:32

420

538.600

14:09:42

1389

538.600

14:09:42

907

538.400

13:58:51

824

538.400

13:58:51

1553

538.400

13:53:42

160

538.400

13:53:42

1296

538.200

13:49:42

432

538.200

13:49:42

1570

538.200

13:42:41

116

538.200

13:42:41

1664

538.400

13:31:13

78

538.400

13:31:13

315

538.400

13:31:13

1266

538.400

13:31:13

1718

539.200

13:20:42

1425

538.600

13:08:51

1548

538.600

13:08:51

1414

537.800

12:51:33

1747

537.800

12:36:27

832

537.400

12:25:38

799

537.400

12:25:38

680

537.800

12:14:18

839

537.800

12:14:18

1539

537.800

12:13:19

1115

537.800

11:54:45

446

537.800

11:54:45

534

537.000

11:48:01

1167

537.000

11:48:01

1622

536.600

11:30:49

1727

535.600

11:19:32

1425

535.600

11:10:26

1549

537.000

11:00:10

1564

536.000

10:53:40

1545

536.000

10:52:04

1441

534.800

10:42:45

1570

533.800

10:33:35

355

533.800

10:26:47

355

533.800

10:26:47

841

533.800

10:26:47

886

532.200

10:18:09

741

532.200

10:18:09

319

533.600

10:13:34

618

533.600

10:13:34

619

533.600

10:13:34

159

533.600

10:13:34

402

534.600

10:07:12

1215

534.600

10:07:12

1621

534.800

10:04:15

604

535.200

09:53:11

965

535.200

09:53:11

1664

536.000

09:45:03

23

536.000

09:44:05

1154

536.400

09:43:32

292

536.400

09:43:05

131

535.200

09:37:05

1300

535.200

09:37:05

1614

533.600

09:30:26

1030

534.000

09:30:05

640

534.000

09:30:05

178

534.400

09:23:22

1370

534.400

09:23:22

1

535.600

09:20:18

1253

535.600

09:20:18

244

535.600

09:20:18

1314

536.400

09:16:05

391

536.400

09:16:05

275

537.200

09:15:00

1131

537.200

09:15:00

786

537.600

09:08:05

717

537.600

09:08:05

502

537.000

09:07:09

207

538.600

09:02:19

1202

538.600

09:02:19

1724

538.400

08:59:40

1354

539.200

08:53:01

147

539.200

08:53:01

1536

537.800

08:45:35

1584

538.200

08:42:31

1078

536.400

08:38:53

384

536.400

08:38:53

1463

535.200

08:36:00

1205

536.000

08:32:05

417

536.000

08:32:05

574

537.000

08:30:00

1131

537.000

08:30:00

20

540.000

08:25:05

539

540.000

08:25:05

568

540.000

08:25:05

161

540.000

08:25:05

196

540.000

08:25:05

1867

539.600

08:22:29

1101

540.000

08:22:05

559

540.000

08:22:05

1732

540.800

08:21:00

1501

541.000

08:19:05

1730

542.000

08:17:38

1640

542.600

08:15:01

543

542.200

08:12:05

1193

542.200

08:12:05

1507

542.200

08:11:26

251

542.400

08:10:28

1300

542.400

08:10:28

74

543.800

08:09:23

132

543.800

08:09:23

403

543.800

08:09:23

993

543.800

08:09:23

1385

546.600

08:02:57

125

546.600

08:02:57


© 2024 PR Newswire
