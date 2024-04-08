Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 08
8 April 2024
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 175,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 536.677p. The highest price paid per share was 546.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 532.200p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0219% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 510,018,628 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 797,477,345. Rightmove holds 11,558,107 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
1489
536.000
16:21:25
158
536.000
16:21:25
1142
536.000
16:21:25
1562
536.000
16:21:25
1358
536.000
16:21:25
587
536.000
16:19:16
1446
536.000
16:15:26
1301
536.200
16:13:05
138
536.200
16:12:02
806
536.400
16:11:21
495
536.400
16:11:21
145
536.400
16:11:21
1419
535.200
16:07:39
337
535.200
16:07:39
1207
535.200
16:07:39
173
535.200
16:07:39
142
535.200
16:06:22
439
535.200
16:06:22
653
534.800
16:04:10
146
534.800
16:04:10
282
534.600
16:02:31
447
534.600
16:02:31
345
534.600
16:02:31
1368
534.600
16:02:31
32
534.600
16:01:55
194
534.600
16:01:17
120
534.800
16:00:08
153
534.800
16:00:08
384
534.800
16:00:08
323
534.800
16:00:08
613
534.800
16:00:08
142
534.800
16:00:08
732
534.600
15:58:08
1547
534.600
15:53:56
1157
534.800
15:52:07
546
534.800
15:52:07
1345
535.000
15:50:51
375
535.200
15:50:42
330
535.200
15:50:26
223
535.000
15:48:44
1595
535.200
15:44:33
1531
535.000
15:41:00
1591
535.600
15:39:01
592
535.800
15:35:50
1000
535.800
15:35:50
1300
536.000
15:35:36
12
536.000
15:35:36
384
536.000
15:35:36
1608
535.600
15:29:07
1740
535.600
|
15:29:07
1638
535.600
15:25:40
1692
535.200
15:23:27
1707
534.000
15:13:18
1684
535.000
15:09:38
1506
534.400
15:07:10
150
534.600
15:04:39
1300
534.600
15:04:39
280
534.600
15:04:39
1511
535.200
15:01:20
28
535.200
14:58:46
1542
535.200
14:58:46
1472
535.400
14:57:10
195
535.400
14:57:10
586
535.600
14:55:48
953
535.600
14:55:48
1615
534.600
14:49:59
1475
534.400
14:47:50
1424
533.800
14:44:03
1675
533.600
14:41:52
1427
534.200
14:38:42
461
534.200
14:36:42
1197
534.200
14:36:42
1648
534.200
14:33:42
1644
535.000
14:31:59
1544
536.200
14:31:18
140
536.200
14:31:18
1479
536.600
14:28:42
1287
537.000
14:24:36
386
537.000
14:24:36
1600
537.200
14:17:38
1461
538.200
14:13:15
1667
538.400
14:10:32
420
538.600
14:09:42
1389
538.600
14:09:42
907
538.400
13:58:51
824
538.400
13:58:51
1553
538.400
13:53:42
160
538.400
13:53:42
1296
538.200
13:49:42
432
538.200
13:49:42
1570
538.200
13:42:41
116
538.200
13:42:41
1664
538.400
13:31:13
78
538.400
13:31:13
315
538.400
13:31:13
1266
538.400
13:31:13
1718
539.200
13:20:42
1425
538.600
13:08:51
1548
538.600
13:08:51
1414
537.800
12:51:33
1747
537.800
12:36:27
832
537.400
12:25:38
799
537.400
12:25:38
680
537.800
12:14:18
839
537.800
12:14:18
1539
537.800
12:13:19
1115
537.800
11:54:45
446
537.800
11:54:45
534
537.000
11:48:01
1167
537.000
11:48:01
1622
536.600
11:30:49
1727
535.600
11:19:32
1425
535.600
11:10:26
1549
537.000
11:00:10
1564
536.000
10:53:40
1545
536.000
10:52:04
1441
534.800
10:42:45
1570
533.800
10:33:35
355
533.800
10:26:47
355
533.800
10:26:47
841
533.800
10:26:47
886
532.200
10:18:09
741
532.200
10:18:09
319
533.600
10:13:34
618
533.600
10:13:34
619
533.600
10:13:34
159
533.600
10:13:34
402
534.600
10:07:12
1215
534.600
10:07:12
1621
534.800
10:04:15
604
535.200
09:53:11
965
535.200
09:53:11
1664
536.000
09:45:03
23
536.000
09:44:05
1154
536.400
09:43:32
292
536.400
09:43:05
131
535.200
09:37:05
1300
535.200
09:37:05
1614
533.600
09:30:26
1030
534.000
09:30:05
640
534.000
09:30:05
178
534.400
09:23:22
1370
534.400
09:23:22
1
535.600
09:20:18
1253
535.600
09:20:18
244
535.600
09:20:18
1314
536.400
09:16:05
391
536.400
09:16:05
275
537.200
09:15:00
1131
537.200
09:15:00
786
537.600
09:08:05
717
537.600
09:08:05
502
537.000
09:07:09
207
538.600
09:02:19
1202
538.600
09:02:19
1724
538.400
08:59:40
1354
539.200
08:53:01
147
539.200
08:53:01
1536
537.800
08:45:35
1584
538.200
08:42:31
1078
536.400
08:38:53
384
536.400
08:38:53
1463
535.200
08:36:00
1205
536.000
08:32:05
417
536.000
08:32:05
574
537.000
08:30:00
1131
537.000
08:30:00
20
540.000
08:25:05
539
540.000
08:25:05
568
540.000
08:25:05
161
540.000
08:25:05
196
540.000
08:25:05
1867
539.600
08:22:29
1101
540.000
08:22:05
559
540.000
08:22:05
1732
540.800
08:21:00
1501
541.000
08:19:05
1730
542.000
08:17:38
1640
542.600
08:15:01
543
542.200
08:12:05
1193
542.200
08:12:05
1507
542.200
08:11:26
251
542.400
08:10:28
1300
542.400
08:10:28
74
543.800
08:09:23
132
543.800
08:09:23
403
543.800
08:09:23
993
543.800
08:09:23
1385
546.600
08:02:57
125
546.600
08:02:57