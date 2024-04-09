Anzeige
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 09

9 April 2024

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 175,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 526.789p. The highest price paid per share was 534.200p and the lowest price paid per share was 520.400p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0219% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 510,193,628 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 797,302,345. Rightmove holds 11,558,107 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

55

522.400

16:19:37

679

522.400

16:19:37

329

522.400

16:19:37

1693

523.400

16:18:27

460

523.600

16:17:25

426

523.600

16:17:25

154

523.600

16:17:25

184

523.600

16:17:25

640

523.800

16:14:41

807

523.800

16:14:41

376

524.400

16:13:18

628

524.400

16:13:18

629

524.400

16:13:18

380

524.400

16:13:18

917

524.200

16:10:59

210

524.200

16:10:59

43

524.200

16:10:59

43

524.200

16:10:59

104

524.200

16:10:59

1689

523.600

16:08:24

396

523.800

16:07:05

629

523.800

16:07:05

278

523.800

16:07:05

66

523.800

16:07:05

160

523.800

16:07:05

59

523.800

16:07:05

102

523.800

16:06:42

1747

523.000

16:02:53

921

523.200

16:02:52

628

523.200

16:02:52

421

523.200

16:01:49

1518

523.200

16:01:09

4

522.200

15:55:48

1651

522.200

15:55:48

742

522.200

15:51:52

680

522.200

15:51:52

1560

521.800

15:49:22

259

522.400

15:47:01

1409

522.400

15:47:01

177

522.000

15:45:09

1300

522.000

15:45:09

167

522.000

15:45:09

1605

520.400

15:41:19

1579

521.200

15:37:27

141

521.200

15:37:27

88

522.400

15:34:10

1499

522.400

15:34:10

1487

522.400

15:34:10

42

522.400

15:34:10

628

523.400

15:28:16

374

523.400

15:28:16

629

523.400

15:28:16

1206

523.600

15:26:39

264

523.600

15:26:39

1569

524.200

15:24:10

2388

524.400

15:23:54

760

524.000

15:18:10

660

524.000

15:18:10

1574

523.800

15:15:02

108

523.400

15:10:33

1581

523.400

15:10:10

1739

523.000

15:06:06

1631

523.200

15:05:13

1421

523.400

15:04:50

365

523.200

15:00:09

1352

523.200

15:00:09

1483

523.000

14:56:11

120

523.000

14:56:11

1738

524.000

14:50:45

136

525.000

14:48:52

1499

525.000

14:48:52

1654

525.000

14:45:00

790

525.600

14:40:48

934

525.600

14:40:48

617

525.800

14:40:32

493

525.800

14:40:32

615

525.800

14:40:32

1078

525.800

14:40:32

352

525.800

14:40:32

2

526.000

14:40:21

617

526.000

14:40:21

615

526.000

14:40:21

289

526.000

14:40:21

167

524.400

14:36:06

170

524.400

14:36:06

263

524.400

14:36:06

845

524.400

14:36:06

1516

524.000

14:30:32

1556

524.400

14:28:58

1661

524.200

14:26:05

707

524.000

14:19:42

958

524.000

14:19:42

1694

524.200

14:15:54

1497

525.600

14:10:23

392

526.200

14:06:05

1268

526.200

14:06:05

1450

526.400

14:02:12

3

526.400

14:02:12

1562

526.800

14:01:04

1407

527.000

14:01:04

1722

526.800

13:57:08

872

527.800

13:53:22

672

527.800

13:53:22

1455

528.400

13:48:50

1600

529.400

13:45:50

441

529.800

13:42:05

301

529.800

13:42:05

311

529.800

13:42:05

210

529.800

13:42:05

105

529.800

13:42:05

1572

529.800

13:36:05

755

530.000

13:33:05

986

530.000

13:33:05

1629

529.800

13:26:12

1700

530.000

13:19:35

1072

530.000

13:12:19

443

530.000

13:12:19

158

530.000

13:07:38

258

530.000

13:07:38

1289

530.000

13:07:38

1470

529.400

12:50:44

1583

530.000

12:43:00

1705

529.800

12:31:16

1705

530.000

12:25:58

1228

529.800

12:16:12

371

529.800

12:16:12

1575

530.000

12:14:44

367

529.600

12:04:02

1182

529.600

12:04:02

283

529.400

11:59:56

1377

529.400

11:59:56

184

529.400

11:59:56

1742

528.400

11:46:17

1422

528.400

11:44:32

1485

528.200

11:35:30

650

528.600

11:30:38

1445

529.400

11:28:13

1484

529.800

11:19:46

1589

529.800

11:09:15

1497

529.400

10:57:15

1705

529.600

10:49:20

1586

529.800

10:40:55

1604

530.400

10:33:07

1500

530.200

10:30:20

615

530.600

10:23:28

617

530.600

10:23:28

331

530.400

10:23:28

1344

530.400

10:23:28

250

530.000

10:19:44

371

530.000

10:19:44

617

530.000

10:19:44

9

529.800

10:16:08

104

529.800

10:16:08

1299

529.800

10:16:08

1440

529.000

10:05:41

1540

528.800

09:59:52

13

528.800

09:59:52

354

529.000

09:54:49

1300

529.000

09:54:49

1603

528.800

09:47:44

1609

528.800

09:40:40

1460

529.600

09:37:00

51

529.600

09:37:00

944

528.600

09:30:44

745

528.600

09:30:36

1667

529.400

09:24:20

45

529.600

09:23:37

1456

529.600

09:23:37

1210

528.000

09:18:00

370

528.000

09:18:00

549

528.200

09:08:01

904

528.200

09:08:01

459

527.800

09:01:14

1235

527.800

09:01:14

1459

527.600

08:55:28

1103

528.600

08:51:32

407

528.600

08:51:32

1432

528.800

08:48:01

1561

528.200

08:40:37

1600

527.400

08:35:06

1685

527.000

08:29:43

4

527.000

08:29:43

1429

526.800

08:25:32

1557

529.000

08:24:37

469

529.000

08:17:03

1254

529.000

08:17:03

1479

529.400

08:11:46

1684

530.400

08:07:22

155

530.000

08:05:25

154

529.000

08:03:43

1172

530.000

08:03:31

287

530.000

08:03:31

165

531.200

08:02:44

1383

531.200

08:02:44

149

530.200

08:02:01

1405

534.200

08:00:52

48

534.200

08:00:52


