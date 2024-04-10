Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 10
10 April 2024
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 175,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 526.409p. The highest price paid per share was 531.400p and the lowest price paid per share was 522.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0219% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 510,368,628 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 797,127,345. Rightmove holds 11,558,107 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
ExecutionTime
589
526.000
16:18:55
252
526.000
16:18:55
1400
526.000
16:18:55
174
526.200
16:16:27
627
526.200
16:16:27
654
526.200
16:16:27
589
526.200
16:14:27
627
526.200
16:14:27
329
526.200
16:14:27
1569
525.800
16:12:18
385
525.800
16:10:19
1163
525.800
16:10:19
627
526.000
16:09:01
290
526.000
16:09:01
200
526.000
16:09:01
627
526.000
16:09:01
467
526.000
16:09:01
583
525.800
16:03:54
1155
525.800
16:03:54
27
525.600
16:01:21
611
525.600
16:01:21
1014
525.600
16:01:21
1248
525.800
16:00:38
356
525.800
16:00:38
1434
525.800
15:55:23
186
526.200
15:53:38
754
526.200
15:53:38
792
526.200
15:53:38
364
525.200
15:49:12
1283
525.200
15:49:12
454
525.600
15:46:39
1070
525.600
15:46:39
1408
525.200
15:42:44
1742
525.000
15:39:35
1130
524.000
15:36:27
1414
524.000
15:33:05
155
524.000
15:33:05
1068
524.000
15:28:40
570
524.000
15:28:40
1528
524.600
15:25:58
174
524.600
15:25:55
106
524.200
15:24:19
127
524.200
15:24:19
297
524.200
15:24:19
561
524.200
15:24:19
309
523.800
15:21:40
1321
523.800
15:21:40
271
523.800
15:21:40
1452
523.600
15:17:00
1451
523.800
15:12:12
1589
524.800
15:10:04
1559
523.800
15:04:30
1453
524.000
15:00:39
1425
524.400
14:57:48
322
524.400
14:57:48
1640
524.400
14:55:03
595
524.000
14:52:43
863
524.000
14:52:43
256
523.800
14:48:05
1314
523.800
14:48:01
1610
523.800
14:45:05
1523
524.400
14:44:15
1525
525.400
14:40:32
470
524.800
14:36:08
1101
524.800
14:36:08
540
523.800
14:34:24
1193
523.800
14:34:24
980
523.200
14:31:48
658
523.200
14:31:48
429
524.200
14:27:38
345
524.200
14:27:38
532
524.200
14:27:38
391
524.200
14:27:38
252
524.000
14:23:33
1039
524.000
14:23:33
303
524.000
14:23:33
1216
524.000
14:23:33
263
524.000
14:23:33
36
522.600
14:13:50
1372
522.600
14:13:50
811
523.400
14:07:29
650
523.400
14:07:29
830
524.200
14:03:13
864
524.200
14:03:13
603
525.200
13:59:01
144
525.200
13:59:01
627
525.200
13:59:01
280
525.200
13:59:01
1237
525.200
13:58:14
265
525.200
13:58:14
870
525.000
13:53:07
781
525.000
13:53:00
1463
525.600
13:49:51
1572
525.800
13:48:06
63
526.000
13:47:00
1456
526.000
13:47:00
627
525.800
13:44:28
894
525.800
13:44:28
1294
525.200
13:41:01
276
525.200
13:41:01
1614
526.000
13:38:49
1458
525.200
13:37:01
73
526.600
13:34:43
1400
526.600
13:34:43
1479
524.400
13:32:32
1615
525.600
13:31:32
9
525.600
13:31:32
1592
527.200
13:30:45
1689
527.800
13:30:40
1442
528.400
13:30:15
1450
531.000
13:30:01
1405
531.400
13:29:36
1520
531.200
13:28:48
1634
530.600
13:20:53
1675
530.600
13:16:30
1609
530.800
13:16:15
1522
530.000
13:01:51
871
529.200
12:54:08
871
529.200
12:54:08
1600
529.200
12:40:30
1580
529.400
12:39:18
425
529.000
12:26:11
1014
529.000
12:26:11
837
529.400
12:24:56
643
529.400
12:24:56
1607
527.400
12:11:27
1575
526.800
12:02:17
1439
526.800
11:57:15
72
525.800
11:46:29
1400
525.800
11:46:29
791
526.600
11:31:37
653
526.600
11:31:37
1260
526.600
11:17:00
467
526.600
11:17:00
1517
527.400
11:11:46
1502
526.600
11:06:40
928
526.600
10:46:50
749
526.600
10:46:50
1087
526.400
10:38:38
547
526.400
10:38:38
859
527.400
10:32:55
627
527.400
10:32:55
734
528.000
10:29:35
1010
528.000
10:29:35
512
528.800
10:24:54
1064
528.800
10:24:54
1486
527.600
10:18:53
1678
527.800
10:18:50
1793
527.600
10:16:40
1536
527.000
10:14:13
327
526.800
10:04:22
1400
526.800
10:04:22
127
526.200
09:58:04
1341
526.200
09:58:04
1731
526.800
09:55:45
198
526.600
09:47:15
1457
526.600
09:47:15
1527
526.800
09:44:04
229
527.400
09:43:00
1177
527.400
09:43:00
1427
527.600
09:42:30
1293
527.400
09:38:09
256
527.400
09:38:09
630
527.400
09:33:05
147
527.400
09:33:05
107
527.400
09:33:05
776
527.400
09:33:05
59
527.400
09:28:23
1664
527.400
09:28:23
1535
527.200
09:18:52
1661
528.000
09:06:19
1752
528.200
08:55:41
992
528.800
08:52:13
439
528.800
08:52:13
71
528.200
08:48:54
1400
528.200
08:48:54
1338
528.800
08:43:43
110
528.800
08:43:43
1432
528.400
08:42:46
135
528.400
08:42:46
1729
527.000
08:33:49
50
525.600
08:27:37
627
525.600
08:27:37
750
525.400
08:27:37
569
527.400
08:18:25
1132
527.400
08:18:25
1633
527.400
08:11:48
1500
528.400
08:08:06
1438
530.000
08:03:50
1529
524.400
08:00:37