PR Newswire
10.04.2024 | 17:54
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 10

10 April 2024

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 175,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 526.409p. The highest price paid per share was 531.400p and the lowest price paid per share was 522.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0219% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 510,368,628 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 797,127,345. Rightmove holds 11,558,107 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

ExecutionTime

589

526.000

16:18:55

252

526.000

16:18:55

1400

526.000

16:18:55

174

526.200

16:16:27

627

526.200

16:16:27

654

526.200

16:16:27

589

526.200

16:14:27

627

526.200

16:14:27

329

526.200

16:14:27

1569

525.800

16:12:18

385

525.800

16:10:19

1163

525.800

16:10:19

627

526.000

16:09:01

290

526.000

16:09:01

200

526.000

16:09:01

627

526.000

16:09:01

467

526.000

16:09:01

583

525.800

16:03:54

1155

525.800

16:03:54

27

525.600

16:01:21

611

525.600

16:01:21

1014

525.600

16:01:21

1248

525.800

16:00:38

356

525.800

16:00:38

1434

525.800

15:55:23

186

526.200

15:53:38

754

526.200

15:53:38

792

526.200

15:53:38

364

525.200

15:49:12

1283

525.200

15:49:12

454

525.600

15:46:39

1070

525.600

15:46:39

1408

525.200

15:42:44

1742

525.000

15:39:35

1130

524.000

15:36:27

1414

524.000

15:33:05

155

524.000

15:33:05

1068

524.000

15:28:40

570

524.000

15:28:40

1528

524.600

15:25:58

174

524.600

15:25:55

106

524.200

15:24:19

127

524.200

15:24:19

297

524.200

15:24:19

561

524.200

15:24:19

309

523.800

15:21:40

1321

523.800

15:21:40

271

523.800

15:21:40

1452

523.600

15:17:00

1451

523.800

15:12:12

1589

524.800

15:10:04

1559

523.800

15:04:30

1453

524.000

15:00:39

1425

524.400

14:57:48

322

524.400

14:57:48

1640

524.400

14:55:03

595

524.000

14:52:43

863

524.000

14:52:43

256

523.800

14:48:05

1314

523.800

14:48:01

1610

523.800

14:45:05

1523

524.400

14:44:15

1525

525.400

14:40:32

470

524.800

14:36:08

1101

524.800

14:36:08

540

523.800

14:34:24

1193

523.800

14:34:24

980

523.200

14:31:48

658

523.200

14:31:48

429

524.200

14:27:38

345

524.200

14:27:38

532

524.200

14:27:38

391

524.200

14:27:38

252

524.000

14:23:33

1039

524.000

14:23:33

303

524.000

14:23:33

1216

524.000

14:23:33

263

524.000

14:23:33

36

522.600

14:13:50

1372

522.600

14:13:50

811

523.400

14:07:29

650

523.400

14:07:29

830

524.200

14:03:13

864

524.200

14:03:13

603

525.200

13:59:01

144

525.200

13:59:01

627

525.200

13:59:01

280

525.200

13:59:01

1237

525.200

13:58:14

265

525.200

13:58:14

870

525.000

13:53:07

781

525.000

13:53:00

1463

525.600

13:49:51

1572

525.800

13:48:06

63

526.000

13:47:00

1456

526.000

13:47:00

627

525.800

13:44:28

894

525.800

13:44:28

1294

525.200

13:41:01

276

525.200

13:41:01

1614

526.000

13:38:49

1458

525.200

13:37:01

73

526.600

13:34:43

1400

526.600

13:34:43

1479

524.400

13:32:32

1615

525.600

13:31:32

9

525.600

13:31:32

1592

527.200

13:30:45

1689

527.800

13:30:40

1442

528.400

13:30:15

1450

531.000

13:30:01

1405

531.400

13:29:36

1520

531.200

13:28:48

1634

530.600

13:20:53

1675

530.600

13:16:30

1609

530.800

13:16:15

1522

530.000

13:01:51

871

529.200

12:54:08

871

529.200

12:54:08

1600

529.200

12:40:30

1580

529.400

12:39:18

425

529.000

12:26:11

1014

529.000

12:26:11

837

529.400

12:24:56

643

529.400

12:24:56

1607

527.400

12:11:27

1575

526.800

12:02:17

1439

526.800

11:57:15

72

525.800

11:46:29

1400

525.800

11:46:29

791

526.600

11:31:37

653

526.600

11:31:37

1260

526.600

11:17:00

467

526.600

11:17:00

1517

527.400

11:11:46

1502

526.600

11:06:40

928

526.600

10:46:50

749

526.600

10:46:50

1087

526.400

10:38:38

547

526.400

10:38:38

859

527.400

10:32:55

627

527.400

10:32:55

734

528.000

10:29:35

1010

528.000

10:29:35

512

528.800

10:24:54

1064

528.800

10:24:54

1486

527.600

10:18:53

1678

527.800

10:18:50

1793

527.600

10:16:40

1536

527.000

10:14:13

327

526.800

10:04:22

1400

526.800

10:04:22

127

526.200

09:58:04

1341

526.200

09:58:04

1731

526.800

09:55:45

198

526.600

09:47:15

1457

526.600

09:47:15

1527

526.800

09:44:04

229

527.400

09:43:00

1177

527.400

09:43:00

1427

527.600

09:42:30

1293

527.400

09:38:09

256

527.400

09:38:09

630

527.400

09:33:05

147

527.400

09:33:05

107

527.400

09:33:05

776

527.400

09:33:05

59

527.400

09:28:23

1664

527.400

09:28:23

1535

527.200

09:18:52

1661

528.000

09:06:19

1752

528.200

08:55:41

992

528.800

08:52:13

439

528.800

08:52:13

71

528.200

08:48:54

1400

528.200

08:48:54

1338

528.800

08:43:43

110

528.800

08:43:43

1432

528.400

08:42:46

135

528.400

08:42:46

1729

527.000

08:33:49

50

525.600

08:27:37

627

525.600

08:27:37

750

525.400

08:27:37

569

527.400

08:18:25

1132

527.400

08:18:25

1633

527.400

08:11:48

1500

528.400

08:08:06

1438

530.000

08:03:50

1529

524.400

08:00:37


