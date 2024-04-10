Anzeige
Donnerstag, 18.04.2024
Kurze Gold-Preis-Konsolidierung zum Einstieg in diese Aktie nutzen!
WKN: A2PFRC | ISIN: US2605571031
Tradegate
18.04.24
12:55 Uhr
53,32 Euro
+0,08
+0,15 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
Dow Inc.: Recycling and Beyond

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 10, 2024 / DOW
EPISODE SUMMARY

Mechanical recycling has existed for decades, but capacity isn't keeping up with demand. In part two of our recycling and beyond conversation, Dow Global Sustainability Director Haley Lowry and Neste Vice President of Value Chain Development Jeroen Verhoeven discuss alternative innovations the industry is focusing on to fill gaps for recycled plastic requirements and carbon emission targets, including advanced recycling- also known as molecular or chemical recycling.

EPISODE NOTES

In Recycling and Beyond Part 2, Haley Lowry, Global Sustainability Director at Dow, and Jeroen Verhoeven, Vice President of Value Chain Development at Neste, discuss the quiet industry collaborations that are helping companies break out of their silos to achieve their sustainability targets. We explore the potential behind this collaborative approach in rebalancing carbon and circularity challenges the industry is facing and what solutions could comprise disruptive mechanical and advanced recycling business models.

We take a look at how a collaborative approach can allow companies to keep each other honest in their sustainability efforts, scale technologies and create the right policy and regulatory frameworks to help the industry redefine the inputs used to make plastics, including fossil fuels.

SHOW CONTRIBUTORS

Host: Maithreyi Seetharaman
Show Producer: Lisa Desai
Sound Production: PhiLipp Schweidler, Department of Noise
Communications Advisor: Jonny West-Symes, Teneo
Artwork: Dow Creative Element


View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from DOW on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: DOW
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/dow
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: DOW



View the original press release on accesswire.com

