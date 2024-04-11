The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 11.04.2024
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 11.04.2024
Aktien
1 US4711154025 Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd. ADR
2 CA69938P2052 ParcelPal Logistics Inc.
3 CA72350R1055 Pinnacle Silver And Gold Corp.
4 CA72703V1004 Planet Green Metals Inc.
5 US8321544053 Smith Micro Software Inc.
6 SE0021628898 Volvo Car AB
Anleihen
1 XS2801975991 B.A.T. International Finance PLC
2 XS2801122917 Cadent Finance PLC
3 USU85440AE22 Staples Inc.
4 XS2802866728 Alberta, Provinz
5 XS2799473801 Asahi Group Holdings Ltd.
6 XS2799473637 Asahi Group Holdings Ltd.
7 DE000A383JG8 Bausparkasse Schwäbisch Hall AG
8 XS2802883731 Dufry One B.V.
9 XS2801962155 PVH Corp.
10 FI4000570841 S-Pankki Oyj
11 XS2802587258 Yorkshire Building Society
12 XS2800651536 Banco Santander S.A.
13 DE000HLB5576 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
14 DE000HLB5501 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 11.04.2024
Aktien
1 US4711154025 Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd. ADR
2 CA69938P2052 ParcelPal Logistics Inc.
3 CA72350R1055 Pinnacle Silver And Gold Corp.
4 CA72703V1004 Planet Green Metals Inc.
5 US8321544053 Smith Micro Software Inc.
6 SE0021628898 Volvo Car AB
Anleihen
1 XS2801975991 B.A.T. International Finance PLC
2 XS2801122917 Cadent Finance PLC
3 USU85440AE22 Staples Inc.
4 XS2802866728 Alberta, Provinz
5 XS2799473801 Asahi Group Holdings Ltd.
6 XS2799473637 Asahi Group Holdings Ltd.
7 DE000A383JG8 Bausparkasse Schwäbisch Hall AG
8 XS2802883731 Dufry One B.V.
9 XS2801962155 PVH Corp.
10 FI4000570841 S-Pankki Oyj
11 XS2802587258 Yorkshire Building Society
12 XS2800651536 Banco Santander S.A.
13 DE000HLB5576 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
14 DE000HLB5501 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale