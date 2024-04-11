The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 11.04.2024Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 11.04.2024Aktien1 US4711154025 Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd. ADR2 CA69938P2052 ParcelPal Logistics Inc.3 CA72350R1055 Pinnacle Silver And Gold Corp.4 CA72703V1004 Planet Green Metals Inc.5 US8321544053 Smith Micro Software Inc.6 SE0021628898 Volvo Car ABAnleihen1 XS2801975991 B.A.T. International Finance PLC2 XS2801122917 Cadent Finance PLC3 USU85440AE22 Staples Inc.4 XS2802866728 Alberta, Provinz5 XS2799473801 Asahi Group Holdings Ltd.6 XS2799473637 Asahi Group Holdings Ltd.7 DE000A383JG8 Bausparkasse Schwäbisch Hall AG8 XS2802883731 Dufry One B.V.9 XS2801962155 PVH Corp.10 FI4000570841 S-Pankki Oyj11 XS2802587258 Yorkshire Building Society12 XS2800651536 Banco Santander S.A.13 DE000HLB5576 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale14 DE000HLB5501 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale