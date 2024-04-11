

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Google Cloud and The Home Depot announced an extension of their multi-year relationship. The extended partnership involves The Home Depot accessing Google Cloud's AI capabilities to enhance the customer experience and optimize operations. By harnessing Google Cloud's AI innovation platform, Vertex AI, advanced model training capabilities, and advanced data analytics, The Home Depot plans to gain deeper insights into customer preferences and needs. The companies have collaborated closely since 2015 to innovate retail technology.



Fahim Siddiqui, CIO of The Home Depot, said: 'Our technology team looks forward to continuing to work closely with Google to remove friction for our customers when they shop with us and to stay on the cutting edge of retail technology.'



