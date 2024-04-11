Anzeige
Donnerstag, 11.04.2024
Sonderausgabe 11.4.2024: Ganz großer Name spielt jetzt mit…
WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
11.04.24
12:43 Uhr
6,200 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,2506,40018:10
0,0000,00017:29
11.04.2024 | 18:00
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 11

11 April 2024

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 175,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 531.411p. The highest price paid per share was 535.800p and the lowest price paid per share was 526.200p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0220% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 510,543,628 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 796,952,345. Rightmove holds 11,558,107 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

1494

535.000

16:18:26

628

535.800

16:16:56

628

535.800

16:16:56

287

535.800

16:16:56

324

535.200

16:16:29

248

535.000

16:14:58

400

535.000

16:14:58

180

535.000

16:14:58

348

535.000

16:14:58

628

535.000

16:14:58

75

535.000

16:14:58

1572

534.800

16:13:58

1478

533.000

16:09:45

435

533.200

16:07:07

1124

533.200

16:07:07

750

533.600

16:06:16

628

533.600

16:06:16

472

533.600

16:06:11

460

533.600

16:06:11

420

533.600

16:05:30

38

533.600

16:05:30

421

533.600

16:05:30

350

533.600

16:04:37

151

533.600

16:04:37

291

533.600

16:04:37

343

533.400

16:03:59

526

532.800

15:59:51

948

532.800

15:59:51

1748

533.000

15:58:23

700

533.800

15:54:55

850

533.800

15:54:55

90

533.800

15:54:55

1557

534.000

15:51:47

1042

534.400

15:49:05

654

534.400

15:49:05

893

533.800

15:45:15

828

533.800

15:45:15

1543

533.800

15:42:30

1688

533.600

15:39:05

293

533.200

15:35:41

1163

533.200

15:35:41

1506

533.200

15:32:37

1643

533.000

15:30:07

1679

533.400

15:25:11

1280

533.400

15:22:44

260

533.400

15:22:44

1618

533.400

15:22:09

1618

532.000

15:18:55

1791

532.200

15:14:02

1701

533.400

15:10:44

1716

533.400

15:09:42

1159

533.600

15:04:26

360

533.600

15:04:26

1476

533.600

15:02:10

1740

534.000

14:59:37

1583

534.400

14:56:01

1533

534.400

14:52:27

1703

534.200

14:49:41

605

534.600

14:49:32

871

534.600

14:49:32

1202

534.600

14:44:23

575

534.600

14:44:23

1457

534.800

14:42:52

1730

535.000

14:39:22

1689

534.600

14:36:29

1565

534.600

14:35:44

1533

533.600

14:31:21

1680

534.200

14:30:00

1616

533.800

14:29:00

1784

533.600

14:24:09

835

534.200

14:18:12

709

534.200

14:18:12

1570

534.400

14:14:50

1498

533.600

14:12:00

71

532.400

14:04:03

1400

532.400

14:04:03

1495

532.200

14:01:18

1695

530.800

13:55:38

628

529.000

13:51:16

852

529.000

13:51:16

1618

528.000

13:47:04

96

528.600

13:42:52

1400

528.600

13:42:52

208

529.600

13:39:10

1376

529.600

13:39:10

1784

529.600

13:38:24

1542

529.000

13:35:01

1729

528.600

13:31:11

1593

527.600

13:29:39

144

527.600

13:29:39

1406

528.200

13:25:55

90

528.200

13:25:55

1647

528.200

13:19:54

1436

528.800

13:18:43

1641

528.000

13:15:49

492

527.400

13:14:51

1164

527.400

13:14:51

1625

528.200

13:06:58

1486

528.000

12:57:23

1517

528.200

12:48:17

1657

527.600

12:38:31

1737

526.800

12:31:09

1625

526.800

12:28:07

1505

526.600

12:16:04

1643

526.200

12:06:08

1768

526.400

11:59:08

1459

527.600

11:54:09

1502

528.200

11:50:18

1684

527.600

11:38:38

999

527.800

11:32:05

569

527.800

11:32:05

1496

529.200

11:24:21

1694

529.000

11:18:00

1071

529.600

11:10:24

396

529.600

11:10:24

680

530.400

11:01:23

866

530.400

11:01:23

752

531.400

10:59:51

1023

531.400

10:59:51

1650

531.600

10:50:51

1616

532.000

10:46:18

1761

531.400

10:37:56

1449

531.600

10:37:56

1687

530.400

10:34:07

1742

530.800

10:20:10

1622

531.000

10:17:57

1722

529.800

10:07:03

315

530.000

10:06:48

1400

530.000

10:06:48

1767

530.000

09:57:04

1616

530.600

09:44:17

1461

531.000

09:37:01

1657

531.000

09:27:48

1536

532.400

09:22:38

242

533.200

09:18:02

1262

533.200

09:18:02

1459

533.800

09:14:40

1689

532.400

09:07:40

1632

533.000

09:05:22

1621

532.200

09:01:03

1551

532.000

08:55:13

1462

531.400

08:51:29

1670

531.000

08:40:15

1649

530.000

08:34:57

774

530.000

08:33:39

784

530.000

08:33:39

1632

528.600

08:23:59

1644

528.200

08:16:35

1704

528.800

08:15:29

642

528.600

08:03:32

847

528.600

08:03:32

1493

528.400

08:01:09


