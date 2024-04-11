Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 11
11 April 2024
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 175,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 531.411p. The highest price paid per share was 535.800p and the lowest price paid per share was 526.200p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0220% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 510,543,628 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 796,952,345. Rightmove holds 11,558,107 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
1494
535.000
16:18:26
628
535.800
16:16:56
628
535.800
16:16:56
287
535.800
16:16:56
324
535.200
16:16:29
248
535.000
16:14:58
400
535.000
16:14:58
180
535.000
16:14:58
348
535.000
16:14:58
628
535.000
16:14:58
75
535.000
16:14:58
1572
534.800
16:13:58
1478
533.000
16:09:45
435
533.200
16:07:07
1124
533.200
16:07:07
750
533.600
16:06:16
628
533.600
16:06:16
472
533.600
16:06:11
460
533.600
16:06:11
420
533.600
16:05:30
38
533.600
16:05:30
421
533.600
16:05:30
350
533.600
16:04:37
151
533.600
16:04:37
291
533.600
16:04:37
343
533.400
16:03:59
526
532.800
15:59:51
948
532.800
15:59:51
1748
533.000
15:58:23
700
533.800
15:54:55
850
533.800
15:54:55
90
533.800
15:54:55
1557
534.000
15:51:47
1042
534.400
15:49:05
654
534.400
15:49:05
893
533.800
15:45:15
828
533.800
15:45:15
1543
533.800
15:42:30
1688
533.600
15:39:05
293
533.200
15:35:41
1163
533.200
15:35:41
1506
533.200
15:32:37
1643
533.000
15:30:07
1679
533.400
15:25:11
1280
533.400
15:22:44
260
533.400
15:22:44
1618
533.400
15:22:09
1618
532.000
15:18:55
1791
532.200
15:14:02
1701
533.400
15:10:44
1716
533.400
15:09:42
1159
533.600
15:04:26
360
533.600
15:04:26
1476
533.600
15:02:10
1740
534.000
14:59:37
1583
534.400
14:56:01
1533
534.400
14:52:27
1703
534.200
14:49:41
605
534.600
14:49:32
871
534.600
14:49:32
1202
534.600
14:44:23
575
534.600
14:44:23
1457
534.800
14:42:52
1730
535.000
14:39:22
1689
534.600
14:36:29
1565
534.600
14:35:44
1533
533.600
14:31:21
1680
534.200
14:30:00
1616
533.800
14:29:00
1784
533.600
14:24:09
835
534.200
14:18:12
709
534.200
14:18:12
1570
534.400
14:14:50
1498
533.600
14:12:00
71
532.400
14:04:03
1400
532.400
14:04:03
1495
532.200
14:01:18
1695
530.800
13:55:38
628
529.000
13:51:16
852
529.000
13:51:16
1618
528.000
13:47:04
96
528.600
13:42:52
1400
528.600
13:42:52
208
529.600
13:39:10
1376
529.600
13:39:10
1784
529.600
13:38:24
1542
529.000
13:35:01
1729
528.600
13:31:11
1593
527.600
13:29:39
144
527.600
13:29:39
1406
528.200
13:25:55
90
528.200
13:25:55
1647
528.200
13:19:54
1436
528.800
13:18:43
1641
528.000
13:15:49
492
527.400
13:14:51
1164
527.400
13:14:51
1625
528.200
13:06:58
1486
528.000
12:57:23
1517
528.200
12:48:17
1657
527.600
12:38:31
1737
526.800
12:31:09
1625
526.800
12:28:07
1505
526.600
12:16:04
1643
526.200
12:06:08
1768
526.400
11:59:08
1459
527.600
11:54:09
1502
528.200
11:50:18
1684
527.600
11:38:38
999
527.800
11:32:05
569
527.800
11:32:05
1496
529.200
11:24:21
1694
529.000
11:18:00
1071
529.600
11:10:24
396
529.600
11:10:24
680
530.400
11:01:23
866
530.400
11:01:23
752
531.400
10:59:51
1023
531.400
10:59:51
1650
531.600
10:50:51
1616
532.000
10:46:18
1761
531.400
10:37:56
1449
531.600
10:37:56
1687
530.400
10:34:07
1742
530.800
10:20:10
1622
531.000
10:17:57
1722
529.800
10:07:03
315
530.000
10:06:48
1400
530.000
10:06:48
1767
530.000
09:57:04
1616
530.600
09:44:17
1461
531.000
09:37:01
1657
531.000
09:27:48
1536
532.400
09:22:38
242
533.200
09:18:02
1262
533.200
09:18:02
1459
533.800
09:14:40
1689
532.400
09:07:40
1632
533.000
09:05:22
1621
532.200
09:01:03
1551
532.000
08:55:13
1462
531.400
08:51:29
1670
531.000
08:40:15
1649
530.000
08:34:57
774
530.000
08:33:39
784
530.000
08:33:39
1632
528.600
08:23:59
1644
528.200
08:16:35
1704
528.800
08:15:29
642
528.600
08:03:32
847
528.600
08:03:32
1493
528.400
08:01:09